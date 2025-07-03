OPSC VAS Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Education Qualification and Documents Required

OPSC VAS Eligibility Criteria 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission has released 506 posts for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. The online application window link will remain active from July 1 to 31, 2025. Before applying, candidates must confirm they are eligible for the post and then submit the online form within the deadline. The eligibility criteria outline various components like age, qualification, nationality, and more. If applicants are found ineligible at any stage, their applications will be rejected for the advertised posts. Scroll down to learn more about the OPSC VAS eligibility criteria and other details for reference purposes. OPSC VAS Eligibility Criteria 2025 Candidates must carefully read the official notification to identify whether they are qualified for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post. All the qualified candidates will have to submit all the requisite documents about their eligibility and identity at the time of document verification. To be eligible, aspirants must have completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry or equivalent from any recognised University. Additionally, they must be between 21 to 42 years of age and should be an Indian national when applying for the post. Age relaxation shall be provided for the reserved category candidates.

OPSC VAS Age Limit 2025 The age limit is an important condition of the OPSC VAS eligibility criteria. As per the official notification, the minimum age limit of the candidates must be 21 years as on the 1st day of January, 2025. It implies that they must have been born not earlier than 2nd January, 1983, and not later than 1st January, 2004. Here is the minimum and maximum OPSC VAS age limit shared below. Minimum Age 21 years Maximum Age 42 years OPSC VAS Age Limit Relaxation There shall be relaxation in the upper age limit of the applicants belonging to different categories when applying for this post. The category-wise OPSC VAS age limit relaxation is as follows: Category Age Relaxation Socially and Educationally Backwards Classes 5 years Scheduled Castes 5 years Scheduled Tribes 5 years Women 5 years Ex-Servicemen 5 years Persons with Disabilities whose permanent disability is 40% or more 10 years Persons with Disabilities belonging to SEBC/SC/ST categories 15 years

OPSC VAS Educational Qualification Educational Qualification is the next important component of the OPSC VAS eligibility criteria. Fulfilling the academic qualification is a must in order to be a part of this recruitment drive. Check the list of required educational qualifications for this post: Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry or its equivalent degree from any recognised University.

Have the required conversion certificates recognised by the Veterinary Council of India in case of applicants having degrees from Universities of Foreign Countries.

Possess a valid Registration Certificate under the Odisha Veterinary Practitioners Act, 1970 (Section 21). OPSC VAS Eligibility Criteria 2025: Nationality The candidate must be a citizen of India when applying for the OPSC VAS recruitment drive.

OPSC VAS Eligibility Criteria 2025: Miscellaneous Some of the important points related to the OPSC VAS Eligibility Criteria 2025 are as follows: The candidate must be of sound health and free from any physical defect likely to interfere with the discharge of their duties in the services.

They must be able to speak, read, and write Odia.

A candidate if married, must not have more than one spouse living, provided that the State Government may, if satisfied that such marriage is permissible under personal law applicable to such candidate or any other grounds, may exempt any person from the operation of this rule. Documents to Prove OPSC VAS Eligibility Candidates who are declared successful in the written exam will have to produce a hard copy of the online application and other documents for the verification of their eligibility and other aspects. Failing to submit the documents may lead to the disqualification of their candidature. The list of documents required to prove OPSC VAS Eligibility is as follows: