OSSC FSO Mains Admit Card 2022 To Release on Feb 21 @ossc.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the notice for releasing of Mains Admit Card/Schedule for the Food Safety Officer post on its official website @ossc.gov.in.

OSSC FSO Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2021 Update :Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice regarding the releasing of Mains Admit Card/Schedule for the post of Food Safety Officer. Commission is set to conduct the Main written examination Of Food safety officer-2020 post on 25 February 2022 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE).

All such candidates who have qualified for mains exam round for Food safety officer-2020 Advt No-4515/OSSC dated 30.12.2020 can download OSSC FSO Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2021 Update available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in.

You can download OSSC FSO Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2021 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC FSO Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2021 Update Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e-www.ossc.gov.in. Go to the What's New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Notice Regarding Main written examination Of Food safety officer-2020 Advt No-4515/OSSC dated 30.12.2020 available on the homepage. You will get the PDF of the OSSC FSO Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2021 Update in a new window. Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the same for future reference.



It is noted that OSSC is going to conduct the Main written examination of Food safety officer-2020 post on 25 February 2022 at different centres in Cuttack & Khordha District. Exam for Paper I which will be of Composite Paper will be held from 10.00 A.M. to 11.30 Noon.

Exam for Paper II which will be for Technical Paper will be conducted from 2.00 P.M. to 3.30 P.M. Both the Paper will be for 100 marks each however there will be negative marks i.e. 0.25 for each wrong answer in Technical Paper.

Candidates should note that Commission will upload the Admit Card on 21 February 2022 on its official website. Candidates are advised to download their Admission Letter in the link provided

in the Home page (What's New) section of the website-ossc.gov.in from 21.02.2022 onwards using user credentials.

