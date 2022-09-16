OSSC BSSO Revised Prelims Date 2022 (Released) at ossc.gov.in, Download Block Social Security Officer Post Schedule

Odisha SSC has released the revised schedule for the Block Social Security Officer Prelims Exam on its official website- ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC BSSO Revised Prelims Schedule 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice regarding the revised schedule for the post of Block Social Security Officer Exam 2022. Commission will be conducting the Preliminary examination for the post of Block Social Security Officer (BSSO)-2022 on 03 November 2022.

All those candidates who have applied for the Block Social Security Officer post can download the revised prelims schedule available on the official website-ossc.gov.in.

You can download the OSSC BSSO Revised Prelims Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

It is noted that earlier the Block Social Security Officer Prelims Exam 2022 was scheduled on 2nd fortnight of October 2022. Now Commission has rescheduled the Block Social Security Officer Exam 2022 on 03 November 2022 onwards.

Commission will release the Admit Card for the prelims exam for the Block Social Security Officer Exam 2022 in due course of time on its official website.

Candidates applied for the Block Social Security Officer are advised to visit on the official website for latest update regarding the exam.

You can download the OSSC BSSO Revised Prelims Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC BSSO Revised Prelims Schedule 2022 Check Update