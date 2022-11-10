OSSC CGL DV Schedule 2022 (Postponed) at ossc.gov.in: Check Combined Graduate Level New Date

Odisha SSC has released the postponement notice of the document verification of of Combined Graduate Level Examination on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download notice here.

OSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 Postponement Notice: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the postponement notice of the document verification of Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021 on its official website. The document verification for the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021 was scheduled from 18 November 2022 onwards.

Now all the candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021 can check the postponement notice available on the official website-ossc.gov.in.

However, OSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 Postponement Notice can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-

Direct Link To Download: OSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 Postponement Notice





It is noted that OSSC was to conduct the document verification for the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021 from 18 to 22 November 2022. Now Commission has postponed the document verification and now it will be held in the month of December 2022.

Commission will release the exact date and schedule of certificate verification later. Candidates qualified for the document verification round for the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021 are advised to be in regular touch with the official website to know updates in this regards.

You can download the OSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 Postponement Notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 Postponement Notice

