OSSC Field Assistant Admit Card 2022 to Release on Jan 21@ossc.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice of Mains Exam Admit Card for the post of Field Assistant on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check details here.

OSSC Field Assistant Admit Card 2022 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice regarding the releasing of Mains Exam Admit Card/Schedule for the post of Field Assistant -2019 against Advertisement No.4703/OSSC. Commission is set to conduct the mains written exam for Field Assistant post on 27 January 2022.

All such candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round for the post of Field Assistant against can check the Mains Exam Admit Card/Schedule Update from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in.

You can download the OSSC Field Assistant Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Field Assistant Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update Check Steps

Go to official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission - ossc.gov.in. Visit to the What's New Section available on the Home page. Click on the link ‘Notice Regarding Main Written Examination for the post of Field Assistant -2019 Advertisement No.4703/OSSC dated 30.12.2019 given on its official website. You will be redirected to new window where you will get the PDF of the OSSC Field Assistant Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update. Download the save the OSSC Field Assistant Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update for future reference.

However you can directly download the OSSC Field Assistant Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the link given below.

According to the short notice released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the mains written exam for the post of Field Assistant on 27 January 2022.



Exam will be held for two papers in two sessions. The Composite Paper i.e. Paper-I will be conducted for the subjects including Odia,English,Computer Fundamentals and General Studies. Paper-II, the Technical Paper will be conducted in second session. Candidates should note that there will be negative marking (0.25 marks) for each wrong answer in Paper-II only.

Candidates who have qualified for the mains exam should note that they can download their Admit Card from 21 January 2022 from the official website after providing their login credentials including Application No. & Date of Birth under the Home page/ What's New section of the official website.