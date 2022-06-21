OSSC Jr Clerk Admit Card 2022 Tomorrow @ossc.gov.in, Check Skill Test Schedule Here

Odisha SSC has released the notice regarding the Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule for the Junior Clerk on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Jr Clerk Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the short notice regarding the Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule for the post of Junior Clerk under Directorate of Fisheries. Commission will upload the Admit Card for the computer skill test tomorrow i.e. 22 June 2022 on its official website.

Those who have qualified successfully for the skill test round for the Jr Clerk post can download OSSC Jr Clerk Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website- ossc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, OSSC will conduct the Skill Test for the Junior Clerks-2019 under Directorate of Fisheries on 02 July 2022. Candidates will have to report at 09.30 A.M. for the Computer Skill Test (Practical). There will be full marks 50 and qualifying marks 15 in the skill test.

Candidates can download OSSC Jr Clerk Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Jr Clerk Skill Test Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update