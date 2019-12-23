OSSC Recruitment 2020 for 125 Junior Assistant Posts, Apply @ossc.gov.in

OSSC Recruitment 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applications for the post of Junior Assistant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on or before the last date. The commission will announce the last date for OSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2020 shortly.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application: to be announce soon

OSSC Vacancy Details

Name of the Post

Junior Assistant – 125 Posts

SC – 45

ST - 80

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC Junior Assistant Posts

Must have +2 Arts/Commerce/Science or Intermediate or equivalent exam with basic computer knowledge

Must have passed odia at least upto ME Standard

Age Limit:

21 to 37 Years

Selection Procedure OSSC Junior Assistant Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Exam, Basic Computer Skill Test and Certificate Verification

How to Apply for the OSSC Junior Assistant Posts Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OSSC’s Website www.ossc.gov.in

OSSC Junior Assistant Notification

Application Fee:

No Fee