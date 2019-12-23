OSSC Recruitment 2020 for 125 Junior Assistant Posts, Apply @ossc.gov.in

OSSC Recruitment 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applications for the post of Junior Assistant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on or before the last date. The commission will announce the last date for OSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2020 shortly.
Important Date:
Last Date of Application: to be announce soon
OSSC Vacancy Details
Name of the Post
Junior Assistant – 125 Posts
- SC – 45
- ST - 80
Eligibility Criteria for OSSC Junior Assistant Posts
- Must have +2 Arts/Commerce/Science or Intermediate or equivalent exam with basic computer knowledge
- Must have passed odia at least upto ME Standard
Age Limit:
21 to 37 Years
Selection Procedure OSSC Junior Assistant Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of Written Exam, Basic Computer Skill Test and Certificate Verification
How to Apply for the OSSC Junior Assistant Posts Jobs 2020
Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OSSC’s Website www.ossc.gov.in
OSSC Junior Assistant Notification
Application Fee:
No Fee