OSSC Junior Clerk Prelims Answer Key 2022 (Released) @ossc.gov.in, Check Process to Raise Objection

OSSC Junior Clerk Prelims Answer Key 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the prelims answer key for the post of Junior Clerk on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Junior Clerk posts under Directorate of Fisheries-2019 can download Junior Clerk Prelims Answer Key 2022 available on the official website -ossc.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

It is noted that Commission has conducted the prelims exam for Junior Clerk posts under Directorate of Fisheries on 22-23 March 2022 through Computer Based Recruitment (CBRE) mode.

All those candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Junior Clerk post against Advertisement No 4697/OSSC can download answer key from the official website.

The Provisional Answer Keys is available for General Awareness subject through the web-link for in "What's New" section of official website.

Candidates should note that they can raise their objections regarding the answer key, if any, through online mode as mentioned in the notification. In a bid to raise the objection through online mode, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll No. & Date of Birth through the link available on the official website. Last date for raising the objection is 1st April 2022.

You can raise the objections through the link available on the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Raise Objections for OSSC Junior Clerk Prelims Answer Key 2022 Check Steps

Visit to official website of OSSC - ossc.gov.in/ Go to the what’s new section on home page. Click on the link ‘Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for Preliminary Examination for the post of Junior Clerks under Directorate of Fisheries-2019 (Advertisement No. 4697/OSSC dated 30.12.2019) on the home page. Provide your login credentials through the link available on the website.

