OSSC Interview Admit Card 2020-22 On March 31 for Small Financial Inclusion Officer Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Schedule

OSSC has released notice for Admit Card/Schedule for the post of Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officer on its official website- ossc.gov.in.

OSSC SFIO Interview Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice for Interview Admit Card/Schedule for the post of Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officer-2020 on its official website. Commission will conduct the interview for the above post against Advt. No.4567/OSSC on 05-06 April 2022.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the interview round for Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officer post can download OSSC Interview Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website-ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission will upload the Interview Admit Card for the post of Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officer-2020 on 31 March 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download the interview Admit Card after prodding their login credentials with the link available on the under "what's New “section of the website www.ossc.gov.in.

You can download the OSSC Interview Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Interview Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit to official website of OSSC - ossc.gov.in/ Go to what’s new section on home page. Click on the link "Notice & Programme of Viva-Voce Test of Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officer-2020 Advt. No.4567/OSSC Dtd. 31.12.2020" available on the home page. Download OSSC Interview Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 and save the same for future reference.

Candidates will have to bring all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification during interview round for the verification or certificates. Candidates will have to appear as per the date and time with Roll Number of the details Interview/Document Verification Schedule available on the official website.

You can download the OSSC Interview Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Donwload: OSSC Interview Admit Card/Interview Schedule 2022 Update



