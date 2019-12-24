OSSC Recruitment 2020, 201 Vacancies for Soil Conservation Extension Worker Posts

OSSC Recruitment 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Soil Conservation Extension Worker on contractual basis. A total of 201 vacancies are notified under Director of Soil Conservation and Watershed Development.

As per the official notice, date of activation of the online application for the posts will be notified in the detail advertisement. Eligible and interested candidates would be able to apply for OSSC Soil Conservation Extension Posts through official website ossc.gov.in on or before the last date. No hard copy of the online application is required to be sent to commission. The documents as required to be uploaded while filling up of the application form.

More details on OSSC Soil Conservation Extension Worker Recruitment 2019 are available below:

Important Date:

Last Date of Application: to announce soon

OSSC Soil Conservation Extension Worker Vacancy Details

Soil Conservation Extension Worker – 201 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC Junior Assistant Posts

+2 Science/ +2 Vocational Courses (Agriculture) related subject i.e. Crop Production/Horticulture/Repair and Maintenance of Power Driven Farm Machinery from any recognized board/council

Must have passed odia as one of the subjects in the HSC or passed a test in Odia in ME School Stndard

Age Limit:

21 to 32 Years

Selection Procedure OSSC Soil Conservation Extension Worker Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Exam and Certificate Verification

How to Apply for the OSSC Soil Conservation Extension Worker Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates can apply Online for Soil Conservation Extension Posts through the OSSC’s Website www.ossc.gov.in

Application Fee:

Rs. 200/-

OSSC Soil Conservation Extension Worker Notification PDF