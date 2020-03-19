OSSSC Jr Clerk Jr Assistant Computer Skill Test Admit Card 2020 to Release in April @osssc.gov.in, Check OSSSC Skill Test Date

OSSSC Jr Clerk/ Jr Assistant Skill Test Admit Card and Exam Date 2020: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has issued a notification regarding the exam date and admit card date for Computer Skill Test and Essay and Letter for the post of Junior Clerk and Junior Assistant. As per notice, OSSSC will release the Jr Clerk Jr Assistant Computer Skill Test admit card on 25 April 2020 (Wednesday) on its official website osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Jr Clerk/ Jr Assistant Computer Skill Test is scheduled to be held on 10 May 2020. Candidates will alsobe asked to write essay and letter in Odia.

Candidates can appear for Jr Clerk Jr Assistant Skill Test on scheduled date and time. The candidates can check more details on OSSSC Jr Clerk Jr Assistant Computer Skill Test their OSSSC Skill test Call Letter.

OSSSC Jr Clerk Jr Assistant written exam was held on 22 December. OSSSC Jr Clerk Jr Assistant exam was released on 03 March and online objections were invited upto 11 March 2020.

OSSSC Jr Clerk/ Jr Assistant Computer Skill Test Admit Card and Exam Date Notification PDF

OSSSC had published the recruitment notification for 1747 Junior Clerk and Junior Assistant Posts on contractual basis under general and special recruitment drive for ST/ SC for Odisha Ministerial Service.