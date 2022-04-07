OSSSC Livestock Inspector DV Admit Card 2021 (Out) @osssc.gov.in, Check Physical Standard Measurement Schedule

OSSSC has released the Admit Card for the PSM/ DV round for the post of Livestock Inspector on its official website-osssc.gov.in. Check direct link here.

OSSSC Livestock Inspector DV Admit Card 2021: Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Physical Standard Measurement (PSM)/Cycling Test/Document Verification for the post of Livestock Inspector on its official website.

Commission has also uploaded the list of provisionally selected candidates on its official website.

All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam can download OSSSC Livestock Inspector DV Admit Card 2021 through the official website of OSSSC.i.e.osssc.gov.in.

Commission had conducted the written exam for the Livestock Inspector on 26 September 2021. According to the short notice released, OSSSC has released the list of provisionally selected candidates 3 times of the vacancies advertised on the official website.

Candidates shortlisted in the written exam should note that they will have to appear in the next round which is Physical Standard Measurement (PSM)/Cycling Test. Commission will also conduct the document verification for the qualified candidates with the Physical Standard Measurement (PSM)/Cycling Test. Commission will conduct the Physical Standard Measurement (PSM)/Cycling Test/Document Verification from 18 April 2022 onwards.

Candidates qualified for the Physical Standard Measurement (PSM)/Cycling Test/Document Verification round can download OSSSC Livestock Inspector DV Admit Card 2021 after following the steps given below.



How to Download OSSSC Livestock Inspector DV Admit Card 2021Update Check Steps

Visit the official website of OSSSC.i.e.osssc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Notification No. IIE-22/2022-48(C)/OSSSC date Provisional Results of the written test held on 26.09.2021 for recruitment to the post of Livestock Inspector - 2021 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. You will get the OSSSC Livestock Inspector DV Amit Card 2021 after providing your login credentials Download and save it for future reference.



Alternatively you can download the OSSSC Livestock Inspector DV Admit Card 2021 from the link given below.

OSSSC Livestock Inspector DV Admit Card 2021



