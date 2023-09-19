OSSSC Radiographer Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 378 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

OSSSC Radiographer Recruitment 2023: Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released notification for the 378 posts of Radiographer on its official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility, how to apply, selection process and others.

OSSSC Radiographer Recruitment 2023 Notification: Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released notification for the recruitment to the posts of Radiographer in various medical colleges across the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 20, 2023 at osssc.gov.in.

The online application process for the OSSSC Radiographer recruitment drive will start on September 21, 2023 and close on October 20, 2023.



Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of written examination followed by a document verification round. You can apply for the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

OSSSC Radiographer Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: September 21, 2023

Closing date of application: October 20, 2023

OSSSC Radiographer Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) Name of posts Radiographer Number of posts 378 Opening date for online apply September 21, 2023 Closing date of online apply October 20, 2023 Jobs type Govt jobs Official website osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Radiographer Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

The candidate should have passed the +2 Science Examination under the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or equivalent

Should have passed Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology (DMRT) from any Government or any other private institution recognized by the Government of Odisha or All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

OSSSC Radiographer Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Minimum 21 Years

Maximum 38 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

OSSSC Radiographer Recruitment 2023: Scale of Pay

Pay Scale: 25500-81100, Pay Matrix level-7, Cell-01



OSSSC Radiographer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

https://freeebook.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=ippb-recruitment-2023.pdf

How To Apply For OSSSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.