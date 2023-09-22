OSSSC Recruitment 2023 for Lab Technician Posts, Apply Online osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) uploaded a recruitment notification for the position of Lab Technician. According to the official notification, the candidates can apply from 21 September to 15 October 2023.
|OSSSC Notification Download
|Download Here
|OSSSC Online Application Link
|Apply Here
OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Overview
The OSSSC Recruitment 2023 overview has been provided below. Candidates can refer to the table below to check the overview
|
Organization
|
Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission
|
Post
|
Lab Technician
|
Number of Vacancies
|
921
|
Category
|
Sarkari Naukri
|
Job Location
|
Odisha
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test
Skill Test
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
www.osssc.gov.in
OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
|
Event
|
OSSSC Recruitment 2023
|
OSSSC Laboratory Technician Notification
|
15 September 2023
|
OSSSC Laboratory Technician Application Starts
|
21 September 2023
|
OSSSC Laboratory Technician Last date to Apply
|
16 October 2023
|
OSSSC Laboratory Technician Written Exam
|
To be Notified
How to Apply for OSSSC Recruitment 2023?
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission i.e., www.osssc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on theregistration link
Step 3: Complete the registration process and fee payment and click okay
Step 4: Download the Application Form and keep a hard copy of it for future reference
OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee
Candidates applying for OSSSC Recruitment 2023 are not required to pay any examination fee.
OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
- 12th in Science Examination under the Council of Higher Secondary Education, or its equivalent.
- Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from Govt Medical College and Hospitals of the State as recognized by Govt of Odisha or AICTE.
- BMLT or Master in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) are also eligible to apply
OSSSC PEO Recruitment 2023 Age Limit
21 to 38 years