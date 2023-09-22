OSSSC Jobs 2023

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 for Lab Technician Posts, Apply Online osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is hiring for the position of Lab Technician.Check Eligibility, Application Link, Selection Process, Notification, Eligibilty, Age Limit and Other Detials.

OSSSC Lab Technician Recruitment 2023
OSSSC Lab Technician Recruitment 2023

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) uploaded a recruitment notification for the position of Lab Technician. According to the official notification, the candidates can apply from 21 September to 15 October 2023.

OSSSC Notification Download Download Here
OSSSC Online Application Link Apply Here

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Overview

The OSSSC Recruitment 2023 overview has been provided below. Candidates can refer to the table below to check the overview

Organization

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission

Post

 Lab Technician

Number of Vacancies

921

Category

Sarkari Naukri

Job Location

Odisha

Selection Process

Written Test

Skill Test

Mode of Application

Online

Official Website

www.osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Career Counseling

Event

OSSSC Recruitment 2023

OSSSC Laboratory Technician Notification

15 September 2023

OSSSC Laboratory Technician Application Starts

21 September 2023

OSSSC Laboratory Technician Last date to Apply

16 October 2023

OSSSC Laboratory Technician Written Exam

To be Notified

How to Apply for OSSSC Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission i.e., www.osssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on theregistration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and fee payment and click okay

Step 4: Download the Application Form and keep a hard copy of it for future reference

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Candidates applying for OSSSC Recruitment 2023 are not required to pay any examination fee.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

  • 12th in Science Examination under the Council of Higher Secondary Education, or its equivalent.
  • Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from Govt Medical College and Hospitals of the State as recognized by Govt of Odisha or AICTE.
  • BMLT or Master in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) are also eligible to apply

OSSSC PEO Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

21 to 38 years

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next