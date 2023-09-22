OSSSC Recruitment 2023 for Lab Technician Posts, Apply Online osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is hiring for the position of Lab Technician.Check Eligibility, Application Link, Selection Process, Notification, Eligibilty, Age Limit and Other Detials.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023: The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) uploaded a recruitment notification for the position of Lab Technician. According to the official notification, the candidates can apply from 21 September to 15 October 2023.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Overview

The OSSSC Recruitment 2023 overview has been provided below. Candidates can refer to the table below to check the overview

Organization Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission Post Lab Technician Number of Vacancies 921 Category Sarkari Naukri Job Location Odisha Selection Process Written Test Skill Test Mode of Application Online Official Website www.osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Event OSSSC Recruitment 2023 OSSSC Laboratory Technician Notification 15 September 2023 OSSSC Laboratory Technician Application Starts 21 September 2023 OSSSC Laboratory Technician Last date to Apply 16 October 2023 OSSSC Laboratory Technician Written Exam To be Notified

How to Apply for OSSSC Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission i.e., www.osssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on theregistration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and fee payment and click okay

Step 4: Download the Application Form and keep a hard copy of it for future reference

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Candidates applying for OSSSC Recruitment 2023 are not required to pay any examination fee.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

12th in Science Examination under the Council of Higher Secondary Education, or its equivalent.

Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from Govt Medical College and Hospitals of the State as recognized by Govt of Odisha or AICTE.

BMLT or Master in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) are also eligible to apply

OSSSC PEO Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

21 to 38 years