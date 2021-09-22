OSSSC RI Revised Answer Key 2021 Released for Revenue Inspector Post @osssc.gov.in, Download PDF



OSSSC RI Revised Answer Key 2021: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the Revised Answer Key for the post of Revenue Inspector. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Revenue Inspector post can download the PDF of the Revised Answer Key 2021 from the official website of Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) i.e-osssc.gov.in.

Commission has mentioned the details question numbers in both the Papers i.e. I and II. Candidates can check the details of the Answer with Set wise Question Numbers for both the papers with the Answers published by the Commission.

According to the Commission, Grace Mark' means all candidates will get full mark/s irrespective of whether they had answered the question or not. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Revenue Inspector post can check the details OSSSC RI Revised Answer Key 2021 available on the official website.

According to the selection process for the Revenue Inspector Post, those candidates who qualify in the written test now they will have to appear for the Skill Test in Computer Application (Practical). A provisional merit list shall be drawn on the basis of performance in the exam.

It is noted that a total of 586 vacancies of District Cadre Posts of Revenue Inspector were released earlier by Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) on contractual basis in various District Establishment under the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of Government of Odisha.

Candidates appeared in the written exam can check the OSSSC RI Revised Answer Key 2021 from the link available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below. ]

Direct Link for OSSSC RI Revised Answer Key 2021 PDF



