PGCIL NR 2 Admit Card 2022 (Out) @powergrid.in: Download Link Here

PGCIL NR 2 Admit Card 2022: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has released the admit card of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil) on powergrid.in. PGCIL NR 2 Exam will be conducted on 12 March 2022 (Saturday) at Chandigarh/Mohali, Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana & Jalandhar. Candidates who applied for PGCIL NR 2 Recruitment 2021, download PGCIL Admit Card from the official website.

PGCIL NR 2 Admit Card Link is available below. The candidates can download PGCIL DT Admit Card by clicking on the link

PGCL NR 2 Admit Card Notice PDF

The Admit Card should be downloaded along with CBT instructions and colored printout taken on A4 (Portrait) size paper. Admit cards will not be sent by post to any candidate. Further, “Admit Card is valid only if the candidates’ photograph and signature are legibly printed in colour (Preferably).

The candidates should check the particulars viz., Name, Date of Birth, Category, Sub-category, etc. mentioned in E-Admit Card carefully and also their eligibility in all respects as per the Advertisement.

How to Download PGCIL NR 2 Admit Card 2022 ?