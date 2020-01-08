PM MAP Naval Base Recruitment 2020 for Junior Engineer (JE) Posts, Check Details Here

PM MAP Naval Base Recruitment 2020: PM MAP C/O INA Circars, Vishakhapatnam has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (JE) for a period of 6 months. Eligible candidates can apply for Indian Navy JE Recruitment in the prescribed format on or before 23 January 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 23 January 2020

Indian Navy Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (JE)

Salary:

Lumpsum Pay Rs. 35,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for PM MAP Naval Base Junior Engineer (JE) Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Diploma/B.E in Civil or Electrical from any government organization

5 years of work experience of building construction projects and 05 years in the field of External & Internal services.

Age Limit:

60 years on 01 January 2020.

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for PM MAP Naval Base Junior Engineer (JE) Jobs 2020

Candidates can send their applications on plain paper alongwith resume through online and offline to PM MAP, INS Circars, Naval Base, Visakhapatnam-530014.

PM MAP Naval Base Recruitment Notification

Also See:

Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 04 Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager Posts

Mail Motor Services, Mumbai Recruitment 2020 for 08 Motor Vehicle Mechanic, Welder and Other Posts

UCIL Recruitment 2020 for 16 Chief Manager (Accounts)/Manager and Other Posts

NCDS Recruitment 2020 Walk-in for 17 Field Investigator and Other Posts