PPSC Accountant Admit Card 2022 Releasing Today @ppsc.gov.in, Check Download Steps Here

PPSC Accountant Admit Card 2022 is to be released today on ppsc.gov.in. Check Exam Date, and Admit Card Release Latest Update here.

PPSC Accountant Admit Card 2022: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is all set to conduct the recruitment exam for Accountants in the State Housing & Urban Development. Candidates who applied for PPSC Accountant Recruitment 2022 Exam will be able to download their admit cards from today onwards as per reports.

PPSC Accountant Recruitment 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held on 17 April at Patiala from 11.00 AM to 1 PM. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on 12 April 2022 on the official website. Candidates will be able to download PPSC Accountant followed by the instructions given below. The details of the exam centres will be available on the admit card. Earlier, this exam was to be held in May but has been postponed.

How to Download PPSC Accountant Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of PPSC.i.e. ppsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'PPSC Accountant Admit Card 2022'. A login page will be opened. Enter your credientials and click on the submit button. The PPSC Accountant Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download PPSC Accountant Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download PPSC Accountant Admit Card 2022 - to release soon

This drive is being done to recruit 8 vacancies of Accountants in the State Housing & Urban Development. Candidates will be able to download PPSC Accountant Admit Card by clicking on the above link. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Candidates appearing for exam are required to carry a valid identity proof (Employee ID/Aadhar Card/Voter ID/College ID/Driving License/Any other ID proof issued by a Gazetted Officer/PAN Card/Passport/Bank Pass Book with the photograph/Photograph) along with the admit card.