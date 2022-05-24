PPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022 Released @ppsc.gov.in, Check Direct Download Link Here

PPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the answer keys for the recruitment of Naib Tehsildar Vacancies in the Department of Revenue & Rehabilitation, Govt. of Punjab. Candidates who appeared in the PPSC Naib Tehsildar Exam can download their answer keys from the official website of PPSC.i.e. ppsc.gov.in.
PPSC Naib Tehsildar Exam 2022 waas held on 22 May 2022 at various exam centres. Candidates can download PPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022 followed by the instructions given below.
How to Download PPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022?
- Visit the official website of PPSC.i.e. ppsc.gov.in.
- Click on the link that reads ' Public Notice Regarding Objections In The Answer Key For Recruitment To 78 Posts Of Naib Tehsildar In The Department Of Revenue And Rehabilitation Govt Of Punjab Updated 23-05-2022'.
- A PDF will be opened.
- Click on the notice that reads 'Answer Keys for all subjects.
- A PDF will be opened.
- Download Subject Wise PPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.
PPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022 Download
Candidates may submit their objections if any, online from the link available on the web page of the respective
posts to the answer key, for consideration by the Commission. The link will open at 00:01 hours on 24th May 2022 and will close at 23:59 hours on 27th May 2022. The question paper of Set A, B, C, D and the answer key of Set A, B, C, D of
the competitive examination for the posts of NAIB TEHSILDAR is uploaded on the website of the Commission.
How to Raise Objections against PPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022?
- Firstly, the candidate has to go the particular Advertisement page of the respective post on the PPSC website where the link for raising the objections will be available, only within the time frame allocated for filing objections.
- Candidate will use the same registration number and password for filing objections, which he had used for downloading admit card.
- Candidate may have attempted any of the Question Paper SET A/B/C/D but for filing objections, it will only be as per Question Paper SET A and Answer Key for SET A.
- If a candidate feels that the correction is none of the options from A, B, C, or D, then he needs to select “OTHERS”, and then a text box will pop up. If a candidate is proposing any combination of A/B/C/D then he must mention so. If not, then he should write “None”. The justification for a proposed answer will be given in the “Enter Remarks” text box.
- A candidate needs to upload the Images/Proof (jpg/jpeg format only)in support of his objections from authentic sources only as per specifications given below:
• Images must be legible.
• Maximum Size of images should not be more than 200 kb .
- Once the objection is submitted, Candidate will not be able to edit or delete it.
- candidate can view the summary of objection raised by him by clicking on button “View details " and “Summary with images" by logging into his account.
- The link for raising the objection will disappear from website automatically ,once the stipulated time period for objections is over.
- A candidate needs to “Submit “ for each question separately, before proceeding to the next objection. After clicking the “Submit “button , a message will appear ‘Submitted successfully ‘ and the space above that message will be available for the next objection.
- Candidate should ‘Logout’ after submission of objections.