PPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022 Released @ppsc.gov.in, Check Direct Download Link Here

PPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the answer keys for the recruitment of Naib Tehsildar Vacancies in the Department of Revenue & Rehabilitation, Govt. of Punjab. Candidates who appeared in the PPSC Naib Tehsildar Exam can download their answer keys from the official website of PPSC.i.e. ppsc.gov.in.

PPSC Naib Tehsildar Exam 2022 waas held on 22 May 2022 at various exam centres. Candidates can download PPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022 followed by the instructions given below.

How to Download PPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of PPSC.i.e. ppsc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ' Public Notice Regarding Objections In The Answer Key For Recruitment To 78 Posts Of Naib Tehsildar In The Department Of Revenue And Rehabilitation Govt Of Punjab Updated 23-05-2022'. A PDF will be opened. Click on the notice that reads 'Answer Keys for all subjects. A PDF will be opened. Download Subject Wise PPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.

PPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022 Download

Objections

Candidates may submit their objections if any, online from the link available on the web page of the respective

posts to the answer key, for consideration by the Commission. The link will open at 00:01 hours on 24th May 2022 and will close at 23:59 hours on 27th May 2022. The question paper of Set A, B, C, D and the answer key of Set A, B, C, D of

the competitive examination for the posts of NAIB TEHSILDAR is uploaded on the website of the Commission.

How to Raise Objections against PPSC Naib Tehsildar Answer Key 2022?