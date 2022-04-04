Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

PPSC Exam Dates 2022 (Released) for Naib Tehsildar Posts @ppsc.gov.in, Admit Cards to release in May

PPSC Exam Dates 2022 for Naib Tehsildar Posts has been released @ppsc.gov.in. Check Admit Card Release Date, Exam Date, Exam Pattern, and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 4, 2022 13:26 IST
PPSC Naib Tehsildar Exam Date 2022
PPSC Naib Tehsildar Exam Date 2022

PPSC Exam Dates 2022 for Naib Tehsildar Posts: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the exam dates for recruitment to the post of Naib Tehsildar. Candidates who applied for PPSC NAIB Tehsildar Exam can download the notice from the official website of PPSC.i.e.ppsc.gov.in.

PPSC NAIB Tehsildar Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 22 May 2022 from 12.00 PM to 2 PM. The admit cards for the same to be released on 7 May 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards using their registration number and password followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download PPSC NAIB Tehsildar Admit Card 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of PPSC.i.e.ppsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notice link ‘PPSC NAIB Tehsildar Admit Card 2022’ flashing on the homepage.
  3. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details here.
  4. PPSC NAIB Tehsildar Admit Card 2022 will be displayed.
  5. Download PPSC NAIB Tehsildar Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Notice

PPSC NAIB Tehsildar Exam Pattern

PPSC Naib Tehsildar Exam will be conducted in the offline mode i.e. pen and paper mode. The exam will cover questions from only 3 subjects. i.e. Reasoning, General Ability and General Awareness. The total number of questions that will be asked in the exam is 120.  Candidates are advised to gear up with the preparations as per the exam pattern given below.

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Reasoning and General Ability

40

100

General Awareness and current affairs

80

200

Total

120

300

This drive is being done to recruit 78 Posts Of Naib Tehsildar in the Department Of Revenue And Rehabilitation Government of Punjab. Candidates will be able to access the PPSC NAIB Tehsildar Admit Card 2022 Download link through this article once released. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

FAQ

How many exams will be conducted for PPSC NAIB Tehsildar Recruitment 2022?

only a signal exam will be conducted for PPSC NAIB Tehsildar Recruitment 2022.

How can I Download PPSC NAIB Tehsildar Admit Card 2022?

Candidates can download PPSC NAIB Tehsildar Admit Card followed by the easy steps given in the article.

When will be PPSC NAIB Tehsildar Admit Card Released?

7 May 2022.

When will be PPSC NAIB Tehsildar Exam conducted?

22 May 2022 from 12.00 PM to 2 PM.

Take Free Online Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.