PPSC Recruitment 2022 for 119 Assistant District Attorney Posts, Apply Online @ppsc.gov.in

PPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on ppsc.gov.in for 119 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

PPSC Recruitment 2022: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant District Attorney in the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Govt. of Punjab. Candidates holding Bachelor Of Law can apply to the aforesaid posts latest by 20 May 2022. However, the application fee for the same will be remitted till 30 May 2022. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 May 2022

Last date for submission of application fee: 30 May 2022

PPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant District Attorney - 119

PPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding a Degree in Law from a recognized University are eligible to apply.

Age Limit - 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

PPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test comprising 120 questions of 480 Marks. The dates for the exam will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time. The pattern for written competitive examination comprising of 120 questions (@ 4 marks for each question) is as follows:

Topic No. of Questions Marks (Each Question Carries 4 Marks Type of Questions Questions from the Subject(Part A

of Syllabus) 100 400 MCQ Questions from Logical Reasoning,

Mental ability and General

Knowledge(Part B of Syllabus) 20 80 Total 120 480

PPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before 20 May 2022. The easy steps to apply online are given below.

Visit the official website of the Commission http://ppsc.gov.in Click on the Advertisement Section. Then, Click on the notification that reads 'Advertisement No: 20222 : RECRUITMENT TO 119 POSTS OF ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEY (GROUP-B) IN THE DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS AND JUSTICE, GOVT. OF PUNJAB. ( Circular No: )'. Then, click on the 'Apply Online'. Fill up the application form Name, Father's Name, Date of Birth, Category for the post, Qualification, Experience, Photo & Signature, Category for a fee, etc. Candidates are advised/ directed to take a copy in soft form/print out of the Application Form at the time of applying.

PPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2022 Application Fee