PPSC Recruitment 2022 for 119 Assistant District Attorney Posts, Apply Online @ppsc.gov.in

PPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on ppsc.gov.in for 119 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: May 2, 2022 12:40 IST
Modified On: May 2, 2022 12:46 IST
PPSC Assistant District Attorney Online Form 2022

PPSC Recruitment 2022: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant District Attorney in the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Govt. of Punjab. Candidates holding Bachelor Of Law can apply to the aforesaid posts latest by 20 May 2022. However, the application fee for the same will be remitted till 30 May 2022. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 20 May 2022
  • Last date for submission of application fee: 30 May 2022

PPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant District Attorney - 119

PPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding a Degree in Law from a recognized University are eligible to apply. 

Age Limit - 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

PPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test comprising 120 questions of 480 Marks. The dates for the exam will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time. The pattern for written competitive examination comprising of 120 questions (@ 4 marks for each question) is as follows: 

Topic No. of Questions Marks (Each Question Carries 4 Marks Type of Questions
Questions from the Subject(Part A
of Syllabus) 		 100 400 MCQ
Questions from Logical Reasoning,
Mental ability and General
Knowledge(Part B of Syllabus)		 20 80  
Total  120 480  

Official Notification

Apply Online

PPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before 20 May 2022. The easy steps to apply online are given below. 

  1. Visit the official website of the Commission http://ppsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the Advertisement Section. 
  3. Then, Click on the notification that reads 'Advertisement No:20222  :RECRUITMENT TO 119 POSTS OF ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEY (GROUP-B) IN THE DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS AND JUSTICE, GOVT. OF PUNJAB.( Circular No:)'. 
  4. Then, click on the 'Apply Online'.
  5. Fill up the application form Name, Father's Name, Date of Birth, Category for the post, Qualification, Experience, Photo & Signature, Category for a fee, etc. 
  6. Candidates are advised/ directed to take a copy in soft form/print out of the Application Form at the time of applying. 

PPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only - Rs. 750/- 
  • Ex-Serviceman of Punjab state only - Rs. 500/-
  • Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab - Rs. 500/-
  • All Other Categories i.e., General, Sports Persons of Punjab and Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab - Rs. 1500/-

 

FAQ

How can I apply for PPSC Recruitment 2022?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online followed by the easy steps given in the above article.

What is the last date for PPSC Recruitment 2022?

20 May 2022.

How many vacancies are to be recruited through PPSC Recruitment 2022?

119.

Take Free Online Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Job Summary
NotificationPPSC Recruitment 2022 for 119 Assistant District Attorney Posts, Apply Online @ppsc.gov.in
Notification Date2 May, 2022
Last Date of Submission20 May, 2022
CityChandigarh
StatePunjab
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
