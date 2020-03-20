PSPCL DV Dates Postponed for LDC, Accounts Officer & Other Posts 2020, Download Official Notice @pspcl.in

PSPCL DV Dates Postponed for LDC, Accounts Officer & Other Exams 2020: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has postponed Document Verification Round for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Accounts Officer, Junior Engineer, Superintendent Divisional Accounts (SDA), Revenue Accountant and Electrician Grade (EG).

As per the official notice “In view of Novel Corona Virus (COVID – 19) pandemic, as a preventive measure, scheduled document checking of all the posts against CRA 293/19 & 294/19 is hereby postponed with immediate effect till further orders”.

PSPCL exam was held from 18 December 2019 to 04 January 2020 in two shifts i.e. Shift 1 from 10 AM to 12 Noon and Shift 2 from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The result was declared on 04 March 2020. PSPCL Recruitment notification, against advertisement number CRA 293/19 & 294/19, was published in the month of September 2019. A total of 1798 vacancies were notified under PSPCL Recruitment 2020.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website of PSPCL www.pspcl.in or this page for further updates.

PSPCL DV Dates Postponed Notice for LDC, Accounts Officer & Other Exams 2020