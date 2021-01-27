SSSB Punjab Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Superintendent/Welfare Officer/Probation Officer Out: Download PSSSB Call Letter @punjabsssb.gov.in

SSSB Punjab Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Superintendent/Welfare Officer/Probation Officer: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card of written for the post of Assistant Superintendent (AO), Welfare Officer (WO) and Probation Officer (PO). Candidates can download PSSSB Superintendent Admit Card and Other from the official website of www.punjabsssb.gov.in.

PSSSB Admit Card Link is also given below. Candidate can download PSSSB Punjab Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

PSSSB Admit Card Download Link

How to Download PSSSB Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of PSSSB - www.punjabsssb.gov.in Go to ‘Advertisement Tab’ CLICK HERE to ‘CLICK HERE to DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARDS/ROLL NUMBERS for the post of Assistant Superintendent/Welfare Officer/Probation Officer - Advt. 03/2020 !!NEW!’ A new window will open where you need to click on ‘Generate Admit Card’ It will redirect to a page where you nee to enter your Roll Number & Date of Birth and again click on ‘Generate Admit Card’ Download PSSSB Assistant Superintendent/Welfare Officer/Probation Officer Admit Card

PSSSB Exam for the said posts will be held on 31 January 2020 (Sunday). The candidates can check more details on PSSSB Assistant Superintendent/Welfare Officer/Probation Officer Exam through the PDF given below:

PSSSB Exam Date for Assistant Superintendent/Welfare Officer/Probation Officer PDF