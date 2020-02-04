PSTET Answer Key 2020 Paper 1 & 2 out @pstet.net: Download Here Punjab TET 2018 Keys

PSTET Answer Key 2020 Paper 1 & Paper 2 released @ pstet.net. Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has released Answer Key PDF of the PSTET 2018 Exam. Candidates can download the Punjab TET Answer Key Paper 1 & 2 Set A/B/C/D by visiting the official website. Also, here is the direct link on which candidates can download the answer keys of their paper and set without any difficulty. All you need to do is visit the link mentioned below and get to know the correct answers to questions asked PSTET Exam. PSEB conducted the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test on 19th January. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the exam. The PSTET Result is expected to release by February 2020 end.

Punjab TET 2018 exam was held in January 2020, after being postponed for about three to four times. Candidates appeared for the exam to get the PSTET Certificate which makes them eligible to apply for the Punjab teacher jobs. Candidates who are able to obtain the PSTET Passing Marks will be declared as passed in the PSTET Result 2018. To qualify the Punjab TET exam, General category candidates need to obtain 60% passing marks (90 out of 150) and SC/ST/OBC category candidates need to obtain 55% marks (82 out of 150) to pass the exam. The PSTET Result will be released on the basis of final PSTET Answer Key 2018.

So, if you think that the answers mentioned by the PSEB in the preliminary PSTET Answer Key Paper 1 or 2 are incorrect, then raise objections now. It might fetch you marks if your objections are accepted by the Punjab Board.

How to download PSTET Answer Key?

Have a look at the detailed process to download the PSTET Answer Key 2018:

Step 1: Visit pstet.net

Step 2: Click on Candidate Query Portal on the left side

Step 4: Enter Application Number & Password

Step 5: Download Answer Key

