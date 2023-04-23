PSTET Paper 2 Admit Card 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download Admit Card & Other Details Here

PSTET Paper 2 Admit Card 2023 : According to the latest notification the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test has released the PSTET Admit Card 2023. Candidates can refer to the article below for more information such as direct link to download the admit card, exam date, procedure to download hall ticket and other details.

PSTET Admit Card 2023 : The PSTET admit card 2023 is now available for download as the official website of PSTET - pstet2023.org has activated the link. Those who have applied for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET 2023) are required to login to their candidate account on the website in order to access their call letters.

These admit cards are important for candidates as they serve as proof of their candidature and are required to be carried to the examination center. The re-test of the PSTET is scheduled to take place on April 30, 2023, between 10 AM to 1 PM.

PSTET Paper 2 Admit Card 2023

According to the official website, the link to the admit cards was activated at 11 AM. Candidates who wish to download their PSTET admit card can do so easily by scrolling down to find the appropriate link on the website. It is important that candidates download their admit cards as soon as possible and keep them safe until the day of the exam. Good luck to all the candidates who are appearing for the PSTET 2023!

In case there are any discrepancies or errors on the admit card, candidates must contact the authorities immediately to rectify the issue. Additionally, it is recommended that candidates visit the examination center at least an hour before the scheduled time to avoid any last-minute confusion or delays.

PSTET Admit Card 2023 : Important Details

The PSTET Paper 2 Admit Card 2023 will contain important information of the candidates such as

Date of the Examination

Time and Venue of the Examination

Instruction to be followed

Candidate’s Roll Number

Candidate’s Photo

Other important information Needed During the Examination

PSTET Exam Schedule 2023

The PSTET 2023 Examination is scheduled to take place on April 30, 2023. Candidates must download the admit card and report to the examination venue on time on the day of examination.

PSTET Paper 2 Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below

PSTET Paper 2 Admit Card 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

How to download the PSTET Paper 2 Admit Card 2023 ?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the PSTET 2023 recruitment examination:

Open the official website of PSTET - pstet2023.org. Click on the 'login' button. Enter your login credentials, including your registration number and password. After entering your details, click on the submit button. Once you are logged in, look for the link to download your PSTET admit card 2023. Click on the link and wait for the admit card to load. Verify the details on the admit card, such as your name, exam center, date and time of the exam, etc. If all the details are correct, download the admit card. Save the PSTET admit card 2023 on your device for future reference. It is advisable to take a printout of the admit card and carry it with you to the exam center.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.