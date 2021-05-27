Puducherry Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 for 279 Anganwadi Worker & Anganwadi Helper Posts
Department of Women and Child Development, Puducherry has published a recruitment to the post of Anganwadi Worker (AWW) & Anganwadi Helper (AWH) on urgent basis for short duration. Check Details Here
Puducherry Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Department of Women and Child Development, Puducherry has published a recruitment to the post of Anganwadi Worker (AWW) & Anganwadi Helper (AWH) on urgent basis for short duration. Eligible and interested female candidates can apply for Puducheery Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 on or before 04 June 2021.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 04 June 2021
Puducherry Anganwadi Vacancy Details
Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper - 279 Posts
AWW - 136 Posts
AWH - 104 Post
Puducherry Anganwadi Salary
AWW - Rs. 6540
AWH - Rs. 4375
Eligibility Criteria for Puducherry Anganwadi Posts
Educational Qualification:
AWW - Passed in Matriculation/SSLC
AWH - Passed in Matriculation/SSLC
Age Limit:
18 to 35 years
How to Apply for Puducherry Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and submit their duly filled in application to the CDPO’s of the respective projects on or before 04 June 2021 till 05:45 PM.