Puducherry Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 for 279 Anganwadi Worker & Anganwadi Helper Posts

Puducherry Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Department of Women and Child Development, Puducherry has published a recruitment to the post of Anganwadi Worker (AWW) & Anganwadi Helper (AWH) on urgent basis for short duration. Eligible and interested female candidates can apply for Puducheery Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 on or before 04 June 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 04 June 2021

Puducherry Anganwadi Vacancy Details

Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper - 279 Posts

AWW - 136 Posts

AWH - 104 Post

Puducherry Anganwadi Salary

AWW - Rs. 6540

AWH - Rs. 4375

Eligibility Criteria for Puducherry Anganwadi Posts

Educational Qualification:

AWW - Passed in Matriculation/SSLC

AWH - Passed in Matriculation/SSLC

Age Limit:

18 to 35 years

How to Apply for Puducherry Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and submit their duly filled in application to the CDPO’s of the respective projects on or before 04 June 2021 till 05:45 PM.

Puducherry Anganwadi Notification Download

