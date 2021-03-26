Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk Final Result 2021 Out @sssc.gov.in, Check list of Qualified Candidates

Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk Final Result 2021: High Court of Punjab and Haryana at Chandigarh has declared the final result for the post of clerk in the subordinate courts of Haryana on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the various selection process for Clerk post against advertisement no. 25C/SSSC/HR/2019 can download the result through the official website of Punjab and Haryana high court.i.e. sssc.gov.in.

High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Society of Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts has uploaded the final merit list wise and category wise result on its official website.

The Final Merit List of the qualified candidates has been prepared on the basis of merit in the written examination/document verification and skill test hald earlier as per the selection process for the Clerk Post.

Candidates appeared in the various selection process round for Clerk Post under High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Society of Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk Final Result 2021