Punjab and Haryana High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2025 Released, Download Hall Ticket at highcourtchd.gov.in

Punjab & Haryana High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2025 has been released on the official website, highcourtchd.gov.in, containing details such as the name, photo, signature, and category of the candidate and exam centre details. Get here the direct download link and steps to download.

Jul 4, 2025, 12:49 IST
Punjab and Haryana Steno Admit Card 2025
Punjab and Haryana Steno Admit Card 2025

Punjab & Haryana High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2025: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has released the stenographer Admit Card 2025 on its official website, highcourtchd.gov.in. The Stenographer Shorthand and Transcription Test and Spreadsheet Test for Punjab Court are scheduled to be conducted on July 6, 2025 and for Haryana High Court, they are scheduled to be conducted on July 19, 2025.
The admit card is an important document that a candidate must carry with them to the examination centre along with the valid Photo ID.

Punjab and Haryana Court Stenographer Admit Card 2025: Overview

The candidates who have applied for the posts of Stenographer Grade-III (English) in the Subordinate Courts of Haryana that the Computer Based Test comprises of English Composition and General Knowledge for shortlisting the candidates for English Shorthand and Transcription Test and Spreadsheet Test can now download their admit card from the official website. Check the table below for a brief overview.

Particulars

Details

Organization Name

Punjab and Haryana High Court

Post Name

Stenographer

Exam Type

Written Exam

Punjab Court Admit Card Release Date

30 June 2025

Punjab Court Written Exam Date

06 July 2025

Haryana Court Admit Card Release Date

30 June 2025

Haryana Court Written Exam Date

06 July 2025

Mode of Examination

Online

Official Website

highcourtchd.gov.in

Punjab and Haryana High Court Steno Admit Card 2025 PDF Download Link

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has activated the admit card download link for stenographer posts on its official website, highcourtchd.gov.in. Candidates can download the admit card after the application number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the Punjab Haryana Court Steno Admit Card 2025.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2025

Direct Download Link

How to Download Punjab and Haryana High Court Steno Admit Card 2025

Candidates going to appear in the Stenographer exam which is scheduled to be conducted on July 6, 2025 can download their admit card from the direct link provided above or by following the simle steps listed below

  • Vist the official website, highcourtchd.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on Recruitment button 
  • A new page will openup now click on the Stenograpgher Admit Card link
  • Enter the details such as registration number and passoword
  • Click on the submit button and verify the details
  • Download and print the Punjab and Haryana High Court Steno Admit Card for future reference.

Details Mentioned on Punjab and Haryana High Court Steno Admit Card 2025

The admit card contains important details such as exam centre, reporting time, and candidate details. Verify all information carefully. If there are any discrepancies, contact officials immediately. The admit card includes the following information:

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Roll Number & Registration Number
  • Exam Date & Time
  • Exam Center Address
  • Reporting Time
  • Exam Instructions
  • Photograph & Signature

