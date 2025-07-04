Punjab and Haryana High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2025 Released, Download Hall Ticket at highcourtchd.gov.in

Punjab & Haryana High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2025: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has released the stenographer Admit Card 2025 on its official website, highcourtchd.gov.in. The Stenographer Shorthand and Transcription Test and Spreadsheet Test for Punjab Court are scheduled to be conducted on July 6, 2025 and for Haryana High Court, they are scheduled to be conducted on July 19, 2025.
The admit card is an important document that a candidate must carry with them to the examination centre along with the valid Photo ID.
Punjab and Haryana Court Stenographer Admit Card 2025: Overview
The candidates who have applied for the posts of Stenographer Grade-III (English) in the Subordinate Courts of Haryana that the Computer Based Test comprises of English Composition and General Knowledge for shortlisting the candidates for English Shorthand and Transcription Test and Spreadsheet Test can now download their admit card from the official website. Check the table below for a brief overview.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization Name
|
Punjab and Haryana High Court
|
Post Name
|
Stenographer
|
Exam Type
|
Written Exam
|
Punjab Court Admit Card Release Date
|
30 June 2025
|
Punjab Court Written Exam Date
|
06 July 2025
|
Haryana Court Admit Card Release Date
|
30 June 2025
|
Haryana Court Written Exam Date
|
06 July 2025
|
Mode of Examination
|
Online
|
Official Website
Punjab and Haryana High Court Steno Admit Card 2025 PDF Download Link
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has activated the admit card download link for stenographer posts on its official website, highcourtchd.gov.in. Candidates can download the admit card after the application number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the Punjab Haryana Court Steno Admit Card 2025.
|
Punjab and Haryana High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2025
How to Download Punjab and Haryana High Court Steno Admit Card 2025
Candidates going to appear in the Stenographer exam which is scheduled to be conducted on July 6, 2025 can download their admit card from the direct link provided above or by following the simle steps listed below
- Vist the official website, highcourtchd.gov.in
- On the homepage click on Recruitment button
- A new page will openup now click on the Stenograpgher Admit Card link
- Enter the details such as registration number and passoword
- Click on the submit button and verify the details
- Download and print the Punjab and Haryana High Court Steno Admit Card for future reference.
Details Mentioned on Punjab and Haryana High Court Steno Admit Card 2025
The admit card contains important details such as exam centre, reporting time, and candidate details. Verify all information carefully. If there are any discrepancies, contact officials immediately. The admit card includes the following information:
- Candidate’s Name
- Roll Number & Registration Number
- Exam Date & Time
- Exam Center Address
- Reporting Time
- Exam Instructions
- Photograph & Signature
