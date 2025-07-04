Punjab and Haryana High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2025 Released, Download Hall Ticket at highcourtchd.gov.in

Punjab & Haryana High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2025: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has released the stenographer Admit Card 2025 on its official website, highcourtchd.gov.in. The Stenographer Shorthand and Transcription Test and Spreadsheet Test for Punjab Court are scheduled to be conducted on July 6, 2025 and for Haryana High Court, they are scheduled to be conducted on July 19, 2025.

The admit card is an important document that a candidate must carry with them to the examination centre along with the valid Photo ID.

Punjab and Haryana Court Stenographer Admit Card 2025: Overview

The candidates who have applied for the posts of Stenographer Grade-III (English) in the Subordinate Courts of Haryana that the Computer Based Test comprises of English Composition and General Knowledge for shortlisting the candidates for English Shorthand and Transcription Test and Spreadsheet Test can now download their admit card from the official website. Check the table below for a brief overview.