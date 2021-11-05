Punjab ETT Result 2021 for 6635 Posts Out @educationrecruitmentboard.com: Check Your Marks Here

Punjab ETT Result 2021 has been released by Department of School Education, Punjab on educationrecruitmentboard.com. Check PDF Link Below.

Punjab ETT Result 2021 Download: Department of School Education, Punjab has declared the result of the exam for the post of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) for 6635 Vacancies and for 22 Jail Department Posts. The department has uploaded the marks out of 100 of all the candidates who appeared in the Punjab ETT Exam 2021. Such candidates can download Punjab Education Department Result from the official website - i.e. educationrecruitmentboard.com.

Punjab ETT Result Link is given below. The candidates can download Punjab Teacher Result through this link

Punjab ETT Result Download Link for 6635 Posts

Punjab ETT Result Download Link for 22 Jail Department Posts

Punjab ETT Result Notice Link

The exam was held on 16 October 2021 and the answer key was released on 19 October 2021.. Objections were invited till 23 October 2021 upto 5 PM.

How to Download Punjab ETT Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to the official website of Punjab Education Recruitment Board - educationrecruitmentboard.com

Click on the link ‘Result of written exam of 6635 ETT Posts’ or ‘Result of written exam of 22 jail dept ETT posts’ given under 'Latest Circulars Column

Download Punjab ETT Answer Key PDF

Check your exam marks given against your Roll Number, Name, Father Name, Mother Name and DOB.

Punjab Education Recruitment Board ETT Recruitment is being done to fill up 6635 vacancies of ETT under Education (Teaching Cadre) Group C Service Rules 2018.