Punjab Police Admit Card 2022: Check Latest Updates and Login Link Here

Punjab Police Admit Card 2022: Punjab Police is conducting the exam on 14 October, 15 October and 16 October 2022 for the Intelligence Assistant (Constable), Head Constable and Sub Inspector Posts, respectively. Now, Punjab Police will issue the admit cards to the students appearing in the exam. The candidates can check the official website updates regarding their individual admit cards. They can log in to the provided link for updates.

Punjab Police Login Links are provided below:

Punjab Police SI Login Links:

Punjab Police Constable Login Links:

Punjab Police HC Login Links:

Already Registered In 2021 - Click here to Login

 Registered In 2022 - Click here to Login

 
 
 
 

How to Download Punjab Police Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Visit the website of the Punjab Police
  2. Go to the ‘Recruitment’ Section
  3. Click on the admit card links available under ‘SUB - INSPECTOR IN DISTRICT POLICE, ARMED POLICE, INTELLIGENCE & INVESTIGATION CADRES OF PUNJAB POLICE 2021 / ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਭਰਤੀ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ 2021 ਲਈ ਐਪਲੀਕੇਸ਼ਨ ਫਾਰਮ’ or ‘CONSTABLE IN DISTRICT POLICE AND ARMED POLICE CADRES OF PUNJAB POLICE 2021 / ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਭਰਤੀ ਪ੍ਰੀਖਿਆ 2021 ਲਈ ਐਪਲੀਕੇਸ਼ਨ ਫਾਰਮ INTELLIGENCE ASSITANT IN INTELLIGENCE CADRE OF PUNJAB POLICE AND CONSTABLE IN INVESTIGATION CADRE OF PUNJAB POLICE (PBI)- 2021 / ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਦੇ ਖੂਫੀਆ ਕੇਡਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੰਟੈਲੀਜੈਂਸ ਅਸਿਸਟੈਂਟ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਦੇ ਇੰਨਵੈਸਟੀਗੇਸ਼ਨ ਕੇਡਰ (ਪੀ.ਬੀ.ਆਈ.) ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਂਸਟੇਬਲ-2021’ or ‘HEAD CONSTABLE IN INVESTIGATION CADRE OF PUNJAB POLICE (P.B.I)-2021/ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਦੇ ਇਨਵੈਸਟੀਗੇਸ਼ਨ ਕਾਡਰ (ਪੀ.ਬੀ.ਆਈ.) ਵਿਚ ਹੈਡ ਕਾਂਸਟੇਬਲ -2021’
  4. Provide your details
  5. Download Punjab Police SI Admit Card, Punjab Police HC Admit Card and Punjab Police Constable Admit Card

Punjab Police Computer-Based Test will have 2 papers. The Question Papers shall be bilingual viz., in Punjabi and English.  Candidates can visit the official website for more information regarding the exam.

FAQ

What is Punjab Police SI Exam Date?

16 October 2022

How Can I Download Punjab Police Admit Card 2022?

You can download the admit card using your login detail from the official website.

When will Punjab Police Admit Card 2022 Released?

The admit card will be uploaded soon.
Next