Punjab Police Constable Physical Test 2025: Check PST and PMT Details and Dates

Punjab Police Constable Physical Test 2025: Punjab Police has announced 1762 Constable vacancies across the state. The selection process involves three stages: a written exam, a Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/Physical Screening Test (PST), and Document Verification. The physical test for constable posts are expected to begin in the second week of September 2025. The Punjab Police Constable Physical Test 2025 is an important step in shortlisting candidates. Those who qualify in both the PMT and PST will move forward to the final document verification round. Candidates who want to join the Punjab Police as a constable should understand the PST and PMT requirements. They must make sure they are eligible and apply on time to secure a promising government job in the Punjab Police. Punjab Police Constable Physical Test 2025

The Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025 has been officially announced on the Punjab Police website. It allows eligible candidates to apply for the 1746 constable vacancies. Once candidates clear the written exam, their selection will depend on the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). We’ve provided a detailed overview of the Punjab Police Physical Test Details 2025 below to help candidates prepare. Particulars Details Recruitment Board Punjab Police Post Name Constable Total Vacancies 1746 Selection Stages Written Exam, PMT, PST, Document Verification, Medical Exam Category Physical Test (PMT & PST) Official Website www.punjabpolice.gov.in Punjab Police Constable Physical Test Details for Male and Female The Punjab Police Constable Physical Test 2025 is a crucial part of the recruitment process and takes place in Stage II, after the written exam. It includes two main parts, the Physical Screening Test (PST) and the Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Candidates must qualify for both PST and PMT to move forward to Stage III (Document Verification).

Physical Screening Test (PST) for Punjab Police Constable 2025 The PST assesses a candidate’s physical strength and endurance through activities like running, long jump, and high jump. Below are the detailed requirements for male and female candidates: The following are the Punjab Police Constable PST requirements for male and Female candidates: Category Physical Screening Test Details for Male Candidates Physical Screening Test Details for Female Candidates Candidates (including Ex-Servicemen under 35 years) 1600 meters race in 6 minutes 30 seconds (1 chance) Long jump: 3.80 meters (3 chances) High jump: 1.10 meters (3 chances) 800 meters race in 4 minutes 30 seconds (1 chance) Long jump: 3.00 meters (3 chances) High jump: 0.95 meters (3 chances) Ex-Servicemen (above 35 years) 1400 meters walk & run in 12 minutes (1 chance) 10 full squats in 3 minutes (1 chance) 800 meters run in 6 minutes (1 chance)

Physical Measurement Test (PMT) for Punjab Police Constable 2025 Candidates must meet the minimum height requirements mentioned below to qualify for the Punjab Police Constable PMT: Category Minimum Height Male 5 Feet 7 Inches (170.2 cm) Female 5 Feet 2 Inches (157.5 cm) Note: Transgender candidates will be considered at par with female candidates in both PST and PMT. Related Links Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Out Punjab Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 Tips to Prepare for Punjab Police Constable Physical Tests 2025 Candidates must focus on both fitness and discipline to succeed in the Punjab Police Constable Physical Test 2025. The Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) require consistent preparation. The following are some tips to help candidates prepare effectively:

Start training early. Practice running, long jumps, and high jumps regularly to improve timing, flexibility, and strength. Rehearsing the exact test components will boost confidence and performance. Eat fresh fruits, green vegetables, and drink natural juices. Avoid junk food, oily snacks, and sugary drinks. A clean diet helps detox the body and improves stamina naturally. Aim for 8 to 10 hours of sleep every night. The body needs rest to rebuild muscles, improve endurance, and stay energized for daily training. Incorporate morning or evening walks into your schedule. Walking daily improves heart health and builds the foundation for stamina needed in physical tests. Create a daily workout routine that includes running, jumping, stretching, and strength-building exercises. Being physically active each day will improve the overall fitness level.