Punjab Pre-Primary Admit Card 2021 Soon: Exam on 27 June, Check PSEB Teacher Updates @educationrecruitmentboard.com

Punjab Pre-Primary Admit Card and Exam: School Education Department Punjab has published an important notice regarding the exam date of Pre-Primary Teacher on its official website - educationrecruitmentboard.com. As per the official notice, Punjab Education Board is scheduled to be held on 27 June 2021 from 10 AM to 12 PM. All candidates who have applied for Punjab Pre Primary Recruitment 2021 can appear for the exam on scheduled date and time.

Punjab Pre Primary Exam Centre will be available on the roll/number or admit card of the candidates.

The board is soon expected to release the Punjab Pre-Primary Admit Card. Candidates would be able to download PSEB Teacher Admit Card, once released, from the official website.

Punjab Pre Primary Exam Date Notice

Punjab Pre-Primary Exam Pattern:

The exam will be of 100 marks and candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test

Subject Marks General Knowledge and Current Affairs 15 Mental Ability and Reasoning 10 Language Proficiency 15 Child Development and Psychology 20 Total 100

Punjab Pre-Primary Exam Syllabus



Public notice regarding syllabus of pre-primary teachers Exam

Syllabus for Pre-Primary Teachers Exam

General Knowledge and Current Affairs

Current Affairs Social Science(Upto Matric Level) (History ,Geography, Pol.Science, Civics & Economics) General Science(Upto Matric Level) Sports, Famous Books and Authors, Famous Days and Dates, Festivals and Folk dances, Countries & states of India and Capitals, Indian & Punjab Culture, Famous places in India & Punjab, Punjabi folk stories, riddles and traditional games

Mental Ability and Reasoning

Arithmetical Reasoning Number Series Relationship Concepts Visual Memory Tables Similarities and Differences Puzzles Statement & conclusion Logical Problems

Language Proficiency

Punjabi (Upto Matric Level) English (Upto Matric Level) Hindi (Upto Matric Level)

Child Development and Psychology

Growth and development of child (0-6 year) - Physical, Cognitive, emotional, social, language (linguistic) etc. Child care and child development Organizations of child care services Role of play in child development Development of children with Special Needs (CWSN) ·Role of parents and society in the development of child (0-6 year) Early childhood deformities Nutrition and Health Vaccination Child rights and related Acts like POCSO

A total of 8393 Pre Primary Teachers will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Punjab Education Board had published the notification for recruitment of Pre Primary Teachers on its official website in the month of December 2020. Online applications were invited till 21 April 2021.