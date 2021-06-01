Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Punjab Pre-Primary Admit Card 2021 Soon: Exam on 27 June, Check PSEB Teacher Updates @educationrecruitmentboard.com

School Education Department Punjab has published an important notice regarding the exam date of Pre-Primary Teacher on its official website - educationrecruitmentboard.com. Details Here

Created On: Jun 1, 2021 16:14 IST
Punjab Pre-Primary Exam and Admit Card 2021
Punjab Pre-Primary Exam and Admit Card 2021
Download this Page as PDF

Punjab Pre-Primary Admit Card and Exam: School Education Department Punjab has published an important notice regarding the exam date of Pre-Primary Teacher on its official website - educationrecruitmentboard.com. As per the official notice, Punjab Education Board is scheduled to be held on 27 June 2021 from 10 AM to 12 PM. All candidates who have applied for Punjab Pre Primary Recruitment 2021 can appear for the exam on scheduled date and time.

Punjab Pre Primary Exam Centre will be available on the roll/number or admit card of the candidates.

The board is soon expected to release the Punjab Pre-Primary Admit Card. Candidates would be able to download PSEB Teacher Admit Card, once released, from the official website.

Punjab Pre Primary Exam Date Notice

Punjab Pre-Primary Exam Pattern:

The exam will be of 100 marks and candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test

Subject Marks
General Knowledge and Current Affairs 15
Mental Ability and Reasoning 10
Language Proficiency 15
Child Development and Psychology 20
Total 100

Punjab Pre-Primary Exam Syllabus

Public notice regarding syllabus of pre-primary teachers Exam

Syllabus for Pre-Primary Teachers Exam

General Knowledge and Current Affairs

  1. Current Affairs
  2. Social Science(Upto Matric Level)
  3. (History ,Geography, Pol.Science,
  4. Civics & Economics)
  5. General Science(Upto Matric Level)
  6. Sports, Famous Books and Authors, Famous Days and Dates, Festivals and Folk dances, Countries & states of India and Capitals, Indian & Punjab Culture, Famous places in India & Punjab, Punjabi folk stories, riddles and traditional games

Mental Ability and Reasoning

  1. Arithmetical Reasoning
  2. Number Series
  3. Relationship Concepts
  4. Visual Memory
  5. Tables
  6. Similarities and Differences
  7. Puzzles
  8. Statement & conclusion
  9. Logical Problems

Language Proficiency

  1. Punjabi (Upto Matric Level)
  2. English (Upto Matric Level)
  3. Hindi (Upto Matric Level)

Child Development and Psychology

  1. Growth and development of child (0-6 year) - Physical, Cognitive, emotional, social, language (linguistic) etc.
  2. Child care and child development
  3. Organizations of child care services
  4. Role of play in child development
  5. Development of children with Special Needs (CWSN) ·Role of parents and society in the development of child (0-6 year)
  6. Early childhood deformities
  7. Nutrition and Health
  8. Vaccination
  9. Child rights and related Acts like POCSO

A total of 8393 Pre Primary Teachers will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Punjab Education Board had published the notification for recruitment of Pre Primary Teachers on its official website in the month of December 2020. Online applications were invited till 21 April 2021.

FAQ

What is PSEB Pre primary Teacher Admit Card 2021 ?

The exam shall be released soon.

What is Punjab Education Board Pre-Primary Exam Time ?

10 AM to 12 PM

What is Punjab Pre Primary Exam Date 2021 ?

27 June 2021
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

6 + 4 =
Post

Comments

    Enter your E-mail Address