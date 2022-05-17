Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT) for 204 Forest Guard, Forester & Forest Ranger Posts

Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on sssb.punjab.gov.in for 204 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2022: Subordinate Service Selection Board Punjab (SSSBP) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard, Forester, and Forest Ranger on its website. Candidates will be able to submit Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2022 online applications from 19 May 2022 onwards. The detailed notification for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 19 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 10 June 2022

Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Forest Guard - 200 Posts

Forester - 02 Posts

Forest Ranger - 02 Posts

Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be at least 12th passed from a recognized Board.

Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 37 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications online from 19 May 2022 at sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates will be able to access the online application link once activated.