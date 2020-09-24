Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2020: 8000+ Pre-Primary Teacher to be filled Soon, Check Details Here

Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2020: Government of Punjab is planning to recruit more than 8000 teachers in the state. On 23 September 2020, the Punjab Cabinet has approved the filling of 8,393 posts of Pre-Primary Teachers in the state. The goal is to improve & strengthen the government pre-primary schools and increase student enrollment in the schools of Punjab.

According to a CMO spokesperson, “8,393 posts would be filled, calculated on the basis of one teacher for every 30 students on the rolls in pre-primary schools at present”.

As per the media reports, “Experienced teachers or volunteers or Sikhiya or Providers/Education Providers/Education Volunteers or EGS Volunteers or AIE Volunteers and Special Training Resource (STR) Volunteers,working in the Education Department, will be given age relaxation and special credit at the time of recruitment of the pre-primary teachers.

The Cabinet has also given the go ahead to the departmental service rules for Pre-Primary School Teachers.

As per the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, ‘the recruitment was decided for filling up 12,000 pre-primary teachers, the current’s fiscal position of the state had prevented the Finance Department from approving such recruitments.

He added, the recruitment of remaining teachers will take place at the earliest while stressing the importance of strengthening pre-primary teaching in government schools.