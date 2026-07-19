Railway NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 6777 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Key Points NFR announced recruitment for 6,777 Apprentice posts across various trades.

Online applications start July 20, 2026, and close August 19, 2026.

Eligibility: Class 10th (50%), ITI Certificate; Age 15-24 (as of Aug 19, 2026).

Railway NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has released a recruitment notification for a total of 6,777 Apprentice posts across various trades. The online application process starts from today, 20 July, and closes on 19 August 2026. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of NFR, nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. Railway NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates can check the highlights table of the NFR Apprentice Recruitment given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Northeast Frontier Railways Post Name Apprentice Advt.No NFR/NAPS/ACT APP./2026 Total Vacancies 6,777 Mode of Application Online Application Date 20 July - 19 August, 2026 Selection Mode Merit List Official Website nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

Railway NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria for NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 before applying to avoid cancellation of applications at the time of submission. Educational Qualification Candidates must have passed Class 10th (High School) with at least 50% marks from a recognized board.

Candidates must hold an ITI Certificate in the relevant trade.

The ITI Certificate must be issued by an NCVT/SCVT-recognized institution. Age limit The Minimum age is 15 years,

The maximum age is 24 years (as on 19 August 2026).

Age relaxation applicable as per category, per Railway rules. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for trade-wise and category-wise eligibility details before applying. Railway NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details

NFR is recruiting a total of 6777 apprentice posts. Interested candidates can check the detailed category-wise vacancy breakdown in the table given below: Category No. of Posts General/UR 2686 OBC 1832 EWS 688 SC 1056 ST 515 Total 6777 Railway NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification The NFR will start the online application process for Apprentice Recruitment 2026 on July 20, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 6777 posts. Candidates are also advised to check the Recruitment notification carefully. This notification will provide basic information about vacancies and the recruitment agency. Candidates can also check the direct apply link once it is activated tomorrow, 20 July, 2026. Railway NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Railway NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification Check Here

Steps to Apply for Railway NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Interested candidates can follow these steps to apply online through the official website of NFR: Visit the official website of NFR,

Registration through mobile number and e-mail id

Log in and click on “Apply online for Apprentice Recruitment 2026”

Fill in all personal, academic, and category details

Upload photographs, signatures, and all other required documents

Check all information and then submit the application

Save it and download for future references Railway NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Application Fee Candidates must pay the application fee set by the Indian Railways. Check the category-wise application fee in the list given below: Category Application Fee General/OBC/EWS Rs 100 SC/ST/All Female Nil