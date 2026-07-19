Railway NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 6777 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
NFR has released a notification for NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 for 6777 vacancies. Candidates can start applying online from today, 20th July, till 19th August 2026 at the official website of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), nfr.indianrailways.gov.in
Key Points
- NFR announced recruitment for 6,777 Apprentice posts across various trades.
- Online applications start July 20, 2026, and close August 19, 2026.
- Eligibility: Class 10th (50%), ITI Certificate; Age 15-24 (as of Aug 19, 2026).
Railway NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has released a recruitment notification for a total of 6,777 Apprentice posts across various trades. The online application process starts from today, 20 July, and closes on 19 August 2026. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of NFR, nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.
Railway NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the highlights table of the NFR Apprentice Recruitment given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Northeast Frontier Railways
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Post Name
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Apprentice
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Advt.No
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NFR/NAPS/ACT APP./2026
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Total Vacancies
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6,777
|
Mode of Application
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Online
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Application Date
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20 July - 19 August, 2026
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Selection Mode
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Merit List
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Official Website
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nfr.indianrailways.gov.in
Railway NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria for NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 before applying to avoid cancellation of applications at the time of submission.
Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have passed Class 10th (High School) with at least 50% marks from a recognized board.
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Candidates must hold an ITI Certificate in the relevant trade.
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The ITI Certificate must be issued by an NCVT/SCVT-recognized institution.
Age limit
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The Minimum age is 15 years,
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The maximum age is 24 years (as on 19 August 2026).
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Age relaxation applicable as per category, per Railway rules.
Candidates are advised to check the official notification for trade-wise and category-wise eligibility details before applying.
Railway NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
NFR is recruiting a total of 6777 apprentice posts. Interested candidates can check the detailed category-wise vacancy breakdown in the table given below:
|
Category
|
No. of Posts
|
General/UR
|
2686
|
OBC
|
1832
|
EWS
|
688
|
SC
|
1056
|
ST
|
515
|
Total
|
6777
Railway NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification
The NFR will start the online application process for Apprentice Recruitment 2026 on July 20, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 6777 posts. Candidates are also advised to check the Recruitment notification carefully. This notification will provide basic information about vacancies and the recruitment agency. Candidates can also check the direct apply link once it is activated tomorrow, 20 July, 2026.
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Railway NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026
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Railway NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification
Steps to Apply for Railway NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Interested candidates can follow these steps to apply online through the official website of NFR:
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Visit the official website of NFR,
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Registration through mobile number and e-mail id
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Log in and click on “Apply online for Apprentice Recruitment 2026”
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Fill in all personal, academic, and category details
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Upload photographs, signatures, and all other required documents
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Check all information and then submit the application
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Save it and download for future references
Railway NFR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
Candidates must pay the application fee set by the Indian Railways. Check the category-wise application fee in the list given below:
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Category
|
Application Fee
|
General/OBC/EWS
|
Rs 100
|
SC/ST/All Female
|
Nil
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com