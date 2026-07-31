Rajasthan CET 2026 Graduate Level Form Last Date Today: Apply Online at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in , Direct Link Here

Key Points Online applications for CET Graduate Level 2026 close on August 2, 2026.

The CET Graduate Level exam is scheduled for December 1 to 3, 2026.

Applications started on July 4, 2026, for various state government posts.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board or RSSB will close the online application process for the Graduate Level form today August 2, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website of RSSB at rajasthan.gov.in or through the SSO Rajasthan Portal. The CET Graduate Level exam is conducted to determine eligibility for various posts across state government departments. The online application process was started on July 4 and continues till August 2, 2026. The CET exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 1 to 3, 2026 in offline mode. Candidates are advised to complete their online application at the earliest as the board may not extend the registration dates. According to the latest updates around 16 lakhs formshave been filled till date for Rajasthan CET Graduate Level Forms.

Forms filled till now

CET (GRADUATE LEVEL)

Total - 1617043

Last Date: 02 Aug 2026

आज लास्ट डे है, सबसे शेयर करो। — Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) August 2, 2026

Also Check- Rajasthan CET Graduation Level GK Questions 2026 Rajasthan CET Graduate Level Form 2026 Notification PDF RSSB had earlier released the official notification for Rajasthan CET Graduate Level form 2026 on its website. The notification includes important details about application dates, eligibility criteria, age limit, examination pattern, selection process and application fees. Candidates can check the notification from the table given below to ensure they meet all requirements. Rajasthan CET Graduate Level Form 2026 Official Notification Click Here Rajasthan CET Graduate Level Form 2026 Highlights The notification for the Rajasthan CET Graduate level form was released on July 2, 2026. It aims to fill various state subordinate posts such as Patwari, Junior Accountant, and Village Development Officer (VDO). Check the key highlights table to know more in detail.

Particulars Details Conducting Authority Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission (RSSB) Exam Name Rajasthan CET Graduate Level 2026 Examination Type Common Eligibility Test (CET) Application Mode Online Application Start Date July 4, 2026 Application End Date August 2, 2026 Exam Date December 1 to 3, 2026 Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in Rajasthan CET Graduate Level Form 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying, candidates must ensure they meet the required eligibility criteria as mentioned in the official notification. Applications will only be considered successful if you fulfill the following things given below- Educational Qualification Candidates must have bachelor degree in any discipline from a recognised university

Those who are in the final year or final semester can also apply provided they pass the degree before the official document verification stage.

Age Limit The minimum age stands at 18 years

The maximum age stands at 40 years Rajasthan CET Graduate Level Form Post Wise Details RSSB in its official notification stated about the posts which will be covered under the Rajasthan CET Graduate Level 2026. There are a total of 12 departments under which the vacancies would be filled. Candidates who clear this CET are eligible to apply for these posts. Check the list below. S No Department Name Post Name 1. Rajasthan Home Guards Subordinate Service Platoon Commander 2. Rajasthan Engineering Subordinate Irrigation Service Patwari 3. Rajasthan Subordinate Accounts Service Junior Accountant 4. Rajasthan Revenue Accounts Subordinate Service Tehsil Revenue Accountant 5. Rajasthan Women Empowerment Subordinate Service Supervisor (Women's Empowerment) 6. Rajasthan Integrated Child Development Subordinate Service Supervisor 7. Rajasthan Prisons Subordinate Service Deputy Jailor 8. Rajasthan Social Welfare Subordinate Service Hostel Superintendent Grade-II 9. Rajasthan Revenue (Land Records, Land Settlement, and Colonization) Subordinate Service Patwari 10. Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Village Development Officer 11. Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board (Service) Junior Accountant 12. Rajasthan Tribal Area Development State and Subordinate Services Hostel Superintendent (Male/Female) Grade-II

Rajasthan CET Graduate Level Form 2026 Apply Link The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has invited the applications for the CET Graduate Level Form 2026. The notification was issued under the advertisement number 09/2026. Interested candidates who want to apply can check the direct link given in the table below. Rajasthan CET Graduate Level Form 2026 Apply Link Check- Rajasthan CET Graduation Level Syllabus 2026 Rajasthan CET Graduation Level Previous Year Question Paper Rajasthan CET Graduate Level Form 2026 Application Fees Candidates who wish to apply must pay a certain amount of application application fees so that their application can be considered. Check the category wise in the table given below. Category Application Fees General/ OBC Rs 600 OBC (Non Creamy)/SC/SCT/PwD Rs 400

Steps to Apply for Rajasthan CET Graduate Level Form 2026 Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application process- Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or SSO portal

Click on the Rajasthan CET Graduate Level 2026 application link.

Register your using email id and mobile number

Log in using SSO ID and password

Fill the online application .

Upload the documents such photograph and signature.

Pay the application fee through various modes available.

Check all details once

Submit the application form and save for future references. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official RSSB website regularly for updates of admit card release and other important announcements related to Rajasthan CET Graduate Level 2026. Rajasthan CET Graduate Level Form 2026 FAQs