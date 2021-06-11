Rajasthan High Court District Judge Prelims 2021 Date Announced @hcraj.nic.in, Admit Cards Soon

Rajasthan High Court District Judge Prelims 2021: Rajasthan High Court has released an important date for commencement of the District Judge Prelims 2021 Exam. All those who enrolled themselves and applied for Rajasthan District Judge Recruitment 2021 can now download their admit cards through the official website of the Rajasthan High Court. i.e.hcraj.nic.in.

According to the notice, Rajasthan District Judge Prelims 2021 Exam is scheduled to be held on 25 July 2021 at Jodhpur and Jaipur. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

This drive is being done to recruit 85 vacancies of District Judge. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, main and interview. The candidates who will qualify in prelims will be called for the further recruitment process.

Rajasthan High Court District Judge Prelims 2021 Admit Card

The board shall issue through the official website of Rajasthan High Court. Admit Cards shall not be issued to the candidates through any other mode. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website regularly. The candidates will be able to download Rajasthan High Court District Judge Prelims 2021 Admit Card by entering their username, password and captcha code. The candidates may obtain a printout of admit card for future reference.

The Rajasthan High Court District Judge Prelims 2021 Exam will be conducted at the exam centres of Jodhpur and Jaipur. In case, the number of candidates is large number, the exam will also be held in other districts of Rajasthan also. The details about the venue and time will be provided on the admit card. The candidates are advised to keep this page bookmarked for future reference.