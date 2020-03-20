Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020 for 1760 Clerk, Junior Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant Posts, Apply @hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan High Court (RHC) Jodhpur has published the employment notification for the recruitment to the post of Clerk, Junior Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant. A total of 1760 vacancies are notified out of which 1127 vacancies are for Clerk Posts, 367 vacancies for Jr Assistant and 268 vacancies for Jr Judicial Assistant Posts.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020 will be done through online mode only. Rajasthan High Court online application will be available from 30 March 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan High Court Clerk Recruitment through official website hcraj.nic.in on or before 27 April 2020. However, the last date of fee submission is 28 April 2020.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment Selection will be done on the basis of written test. Candidates can check Rajasthan High Court Recruitment for 1760 Posts such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process etc. through the article given below.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment Notification PDF

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application – 30 March 2020

Last Date of Application - 27 April 2020

Last Date of Submitting Fee is - 28 April 2020

Rajasthan High Court Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 1760

Clerk Grade II – 1125 Posts

Junior Assistant – 367 Posts

Junior Judicial Assistant – 268 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Clerk, Junior Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Must be a graduate of any university established by law in India or equivalent exam of any university recognized by the govt

Must have basic knowledge of Computer

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for Clerk, Junior Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Exam and Type-writing test on Computer

How to Apply for Rajasthan High Court Clerk, Junior Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the Rajasthan High Court post through official website from 30 March to 27 April 2020.

Application Fee: