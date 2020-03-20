Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020 for 1760 Clerk, Junior Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant Posts, Apply @hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan High Court (RHC) Jodhpur has published the employment notification for the recruitment to the post of Clerk, Junior Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant. A total of 1760 vacancies are notified out of which 1127 vacancies are for Clerk Posts, 367 vacancies for Jr Assistant and 268 vacancies for Jr Judicial Assistant Posts.
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020 will be done through online mode only. Rajasthan High Court online application will be available from 30 March 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan High Court Clerk Recruitment through official website hcraj.nic.in on or before 27 April 2020. However, the last date of fee submission is 28 April 2020.
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment Selection will be done on the basis of written test. Candidates can check Rajasthan High Court Recruitment for 1760 Posts such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process etc. through the article given below.
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment Notification PDF
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application – 30 March 2020
- Last Date of Application - 27 April 2020
- Last Date of Submitting Fee is - 28 April 2020
Rajasthan High Court Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 1760
- Clerk Grade II – 1125 Posts
- Junior Assistant – 367 Posts
- Junior Judicial Assistant – 268 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Clerk, Junior Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Must be a graduate of any university established by law in India or equivalent exam of any university recognized by the govt
- Must have basic knowledge of Computer
Age Limit:
18 to 40 years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for Clerk, Junior Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of Written Exam and Type-writing test on Computer
How to Apply for Rajasthan High Court Clerk, Junior Assistant and Junior Judicial Assistant Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for the Rajasthan High Court post through official website from 30 March to 27 April 2020.
Application Fee:
- General/EBC/OBC/Other state candidates – Rs. 500/-
- Other – Rs. 350/-