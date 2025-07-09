Rajasthan High Court Vacancy 2025: The High Court of Rajasthan has announced 5670 vacancies for Grade 4 posts. The application process has started on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates can also submit their applications at hcraj.nic.in. The selection of candidates will be based on a written exam and an interview.

Know All About Rajasthan High Court Vacancy

The High Court of Rajasthan has announced thousands of vacancies for various posts. The highest number of vacancies is announced for Grade 4 posts. A total of 5670 vacancies have been announced for which registration process will conclude on July 26. Shortlisted candidates will be paid a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 17700 to Rs. 56200.

Rajasthan High Court 4th Grade Vacancy

The officials announced 5670 vacancies for 4th Grade post. These vacancies will be filled across various courts and legal departments in the state. Take a look at the RJS vacancies breakdown in the table below: