Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Rajasthan High Court 2025 Vacancy: 5670 Grade 4 Posts for 10th Pass Candidates, Apply Online

Rajasthan High Court 4th Grade Vacancy released with official notification. A total of 5670 vacancies are up for grabs. Matric passed candidates, aged between 18 and 40 years, can submit their applications at hcraj.nic.in.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 9, 2025, 17:39 IST
Check Rajasthan High Court Vacancy 2025 Category & Department-wise Here.

Rajasthan High Court Vacancy 2025: The High Court of Rajasthan has announced 5670 vacancies for Grade 4 posts. The application process has started on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates can also submit their applications at hcraj.nic.in. The selection of candidates will be based on a written exam and an interview.

Know All About Rajasthan High Court Vacancy

The High Court of Rajasthan has announced thousands of vacancies for various posts. The highest number of vacancies is announced for Grade 4 posts. A total of 5670 vacancies have been announced for which registration process will conclude on July 26. Shortlisted candidates will be paid a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 17700 to Rs. 56200.

Rajasthan High Court 4th Grade Vacancy

The officials announced 5670 vacancies for 4th Grade post. These vacancies will be filled across various courts and legal departments in the state. Take a look at the RJS vacancies breakdown in the table below:

Department

UR

EWS

SC

ST

OBC

MBC

Total

Rajasthan High Court

89

24

39

21

59

12

244

Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, Jodhpur

10

1

2

2

3

0

18

Rajasthan State Legal Service Authority, Jaipur

8

1

3

2

2

0

16

District Court (NON-TSP Areas)

1921

488

702

540

868

237

4784

District Court (TSP Areas)

118

0

14

105

0

0

237

DLSA+TLSC+PLA (NON TSP Areas)

210

18

38

25

57

0

348

DLSA+TLSC+PLA (TSP Areas)

14

0

0

9

0

0

23

Total

2370

532

798

704

989

249

5670

Rajasthan High Court Apply Online

The officials have invited applications for 5670 Peon vacancies across various courts and legal departments in the state. Candidates who have passed class 10th and are aged between 18 to 40 years can apply online through the official website, hcraj.nic.in. Here is a step-by-step process to submit RJS online form:

How to Apply for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment at hcraj.nic.in?

  • Visit the official website of the Rajasthan High Court at hcraj.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the registration link.
  • Enter your personal details and contact information to generate a registration number and password.
  • Log in to your account.
  • Fill out the application form by providing your name, category, educational qualification and other details.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee and submit.

High Court 4th Grade Vacancy: Last Date

As per the official notification, the last date to apply for Rajasthan High Court 4th Grade vacancy is 26th July. However, candidates can pay their application fee till 27th July at 5 pm. It is important to note that the applications must be submitted online.

Events

Dates

Rajasthan High Court Class 4 Notification release date

9th June 2025

Apply Online starts

27th June 2025 (1 pm)

Last date to apply online

26th July 2025 (5 pm)

Last date to Pay the fee

27th July 2025 (5 pm)

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
