Rajasthan High Court Vacancy 2025: The High Court of Rajasthan has announced 5670 vacancies for Grade 4 posts. The application process has started on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates can also submit their applications at hcraj.nic.in. The selection of candidates will be based on a written exam and an interview.
The High Court of Rajasthan has announced thousands of vacancies for various posts. The highest number of vacancies is announced for Grade 4 posts. A total of 5670 vacancies have been announced for which registration process will conclude on July 26. Shortlisted candidates will be paid a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 17700 to Rs. 56200.
Rajasthan High Court 4th Grade Vacancy
The officials announced 5670 vacancies for 4th Grade post. These vacancies will be filled across various courts and legal departments in the state. Take a look at the RJS vacancies breakdown in the table below:
|
Department
|
UR
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
MBC
|
Total
|
Rajasthan High Court
|
89
|
24
|
39
|
21
|
59
|
12
|
244
|
Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, Jodhpur
|
10
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
18
|
Rajasthan State Legal Service Authority, Jaipur
|
8
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
16
|
District Court (NON-TSP Areas)
|
1921
|
488
|
702
|
540
|
868
|
237
|
4784
|
District Court (TSP Areas)
|
118
|
0
|
14
|
105
|
0
|
0
|
237
|
DLSA+TLSC+PLA (NON TSP Areas)
|
210
|
18
|
38
|
25
|
57
|
0
|
348
|
DLSA+TLSC+PLA (TSP Areas)
|
14
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
23
|
Total
|
2370
|
532
|
798
|
704
|
989
|
249
|
5670
Rajasthan High Court Apply Online
The officials have invited applications for 5670 Peon vacancies across various courts and legal departments in the state. Candidates who have passed class 10th and are aged between 18 to 40 years can apply online through the official website, hcraj.nic.in. Here is a step-by-step process to submit RJS online form:
How to Apply for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment at hcraj.nic.in?
- Visit the official website of the Rajasthan High Court at hcraj.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the registration link.
- Enter your personal details and contact information to generate a registration number and password.
- Log in to your account.
- Fill out the application form by providing your name, category, educational qualification and other details.
- Upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee and submit.
High Court 4th Grade Vacancy: Last Date
As per the official notification, the last date to apply for Rajasthan High Court 4th Grade vacancy is 26th July. However, candidates can pay their application fee till 27th July at 5 pm. It is important to note that the applications must be submitted online.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Rajasthan High Court Class 4 Notification release date
|
9th June 2025
|
Apply Online starts
|
27th June 2025 (1 pm)
|
Last date to apply online
|
26th July 2025 (5 pm)
|
Last date to Pay the fee
|
27th July 2025 (5 pm)
