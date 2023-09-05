Essay on Rajasthan Mission 2030: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched the Rajasthan Mission 2030 to make the state nation’s leading state in every field. Check here Rajasthan Mission 2030 essay in English.

Essay on Rajasthan Mission 2030 in English: All You Need to Know

Essay on Rajasthan Mission 2030 in English: Ashok Gehlot, the honourable chief minister of Rajasthan, launched the Rajasthan Mission 2030 on August 23rd, 2023 with the aim to make Rajasthan the number 1 state of the country. At the inauguration ceremony in Jaipur, Chief Minister Gehlot emphasised upon the importance of involving every citizen in accelerating Rajasthan's progress tenfold to meet this mission goal. The Chief Minister engaged with various groups, including experts, officials, NGOs, youth, women, students, and the public, who shared their expectations and ideas for the state's advancement. People from all 50 districts of Rajasthan, including representatives, officers, and common citizens, participated via video conferencing.

What is Rajasthan Mission 2030?

Rajasthan Mission 2030 is a vision of state chief minister Ashok Gehlot to make Rajasthan the no.1 state of India with unmatched progress. "Rajasthan-Mission 2030" campaign will be conducted in the state from 15.08.2023 to 30.09.2023.

How will Rajasthan Mission 2030 work?

To make the mission a grand success, the state government aims to gather advice and suggestions from one crore people to shape the 'Vision-2030 Document' for Rajasthan's glorious future.

To collect further input, the 'Vision Document' journey will involve the use of a website mission2030.rajasthan.gov.in, toll-free numbers, video messages, contests, and essay competitions.

Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra and Mahatma Gandhi Preraks will conduct face-to-face surveys.

The Chief Minister will personally interact with stakeholders and experts, with programs scheduled at divisional and district levels. Departmental officers are also expected to contribute.

Rajasthan Mission 2030 Activities

Under Rajasthan-Mission 2030 campaign, mainly the following activities will be conducted-

Address by the Honorable Chief Minister regarding the objectives and expectations of Rajasthan-Mission 2030 and the expectations of the state government from the stakeholders/participants. Inviting online expectations/ideas/suggestions from the general public regarding Rajasthan-Mission 2030. Inviting online ideas/suggestions regarding Rajasthan-Mission 2030 from departmental officers and employees. To conduct intensive consultation regarding Rajasthan-Mission 2030 with the concerned stakeholders at the departmental level. Rajasthan-Mission 2030 Face to Face Survey Rajasthan-Mission 2030 IVR Survey Organizing essay competitions in schools/colleges on the topic Rajasthan-Mission 2030. Rajasthan-Mission 2030 Video Contest Interaction/meeting by Hon'ble Chief Minister with various stakeholders/influential groups Preparation of Draft of Departmental Mission Document - 2030 by the departments. Sector-wise publication of Departmental Mission – 2030 documents Release of State Vision-2030 document

Rajasthan Mission 2030 Essay in English

On August 23, 2023, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the Rajasthan Mission-2030. The mission is a visionary initiative with the aim to put forth Rajasthan as the leading state in the nation by 2030. The distinctive and pioneering aspect of this endeavor is how the citizens have been put in the forefront of this mission. The mission plans to incorporate the suggestions of about 1 crore people via various platforms like mission2030.rajasthan.gov.in, toll-free numbers, video messages, contests, and essay competitions. The unwavering dedication to engaging every citizen through diverse avenues to expedite development is a step towards unparalleled development of the state and the nation itself.

Rajasthan state government is committed to the all-round development of the state and the prosperity of the people of the state. The state envisions providing social security to all its citizens. The government's effort is to make Rajasthan the leading state of the country by the year 2030. For this, the state government has decided to prepare a “Vision Document 2030” under the leadership of the Chief Minister Rajasthan Economic Reforms Advisory Council (CMRETAC) in order to determine the standards for every sector and prepare a determined action plan to achieve these standards. It is necessary that this document should include the suggestions of the intelligentsia, subject experts, stakeholders, youth and all sections of the society and the aspirations and expectations of the people of the state.

As a part of the mission, the state government is inviting online expectations/ideas/suggestions from the general public regarding Rajasthan-Mission 2030 and also from departmental officers and employees. Schools will organize essay competitions in schools/colleges on the topic of Rajasthan-Mission 2030. To ensure active participation of citizens, Rajasthan-Mission 2030 Video Contest, Rajasthan-Mission 2030 Face to Face Survey and Rajasthan-Mission 2030 IVR Survey will be conducted. The process also includes conducting intensive consultation regarding Rajasthan-Mission 2030 with the concerned stakeholders at the departmental level. Interaction/meeting by Hon'ble Chief Minister with various stakeholders/influential groups will streamline the process. With the active participation from each and every member of the state, Departmental Mission Document - 2030 by the various departments and the Sector-wise publication of Departmental Mission – 2030 documents, State Vision-2030 document will be published.

Rajasthan Mission 2030 is about shaping Rajasthan’s destiny for 2030. It is a golden vision for the golden future of Rajasthan and we must contribute our part to the development of our land.

Jai Hind!