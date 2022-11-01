Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Result 2022 (Shortly) @panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Result 2022 will be released, shortly, by the Registrar, Education Departmental Govt. of Rajasthan on panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates can check Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Updates Here.

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Result 2022: Registrar, Education Departmental Govt. of Rajasthan will announce the result of Pre D. El. Ed. Exam 2022 on its official website i.e. panjiyakpredeled.in, shortly, as per media reports. Candidates can download Rajasthan D.El.Ed Result 2022 by clicking on Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Result 2022, once the link is active. We will provide the link on this page.



Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Result Download (Shortly)

Selected candidates will be given admission to the institutions on the basis of the choices filled by them. Through counselling, the candidates will be allotted teacher education institutes/institutes. At the time of counselling, they need to fill the choice of teacher education institute/institutes to which they want to take admission.

After college allotment, college reporting, upward movement, and fee refunds will be done.

Rajasthan D.El.Ed Exam was conducted on 08 October 2022 from 2 PM to 5 PM at 33 exam centres. A total of 5.99 lakhs students participated in the exam.

How to Download Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the board i.e. panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage

Step 3: Provide the details

Step 4: Download BSTC 2022 Result

Step 5: Take a print out of the result for future use