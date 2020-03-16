RBI Assistant Result 2020: Marks Uploaded for RBI Assistant Prelims 2020, Check Direct Link Here

RBI Assistant Result 2020: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released Assistant Prelims 2020 Result at its website. Candidates appeared in the RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 Exam can check the marks on the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 Marks will be available till 13 June 2020 at the official website of RBI. Candidates are advised to Download Assistant Prelims 2020 Marks before the closure of the online window. Candidates can download RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 Marks by following the procedure given below.

Go to the official website.i.e.rbi.org.in.

Click on the RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Candidates are required to enter registration number/roll number, password, captcha and click on the submit button.

The RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 Marks will be displayed.

Candidates can download the marks and save for future reference.

The Bank had released the RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 Result on 4 March 2020. The exam was conducted on 14 and 15 February 2020. All those candidates who have been selected in prelims exam can appear for RBI Assistant Mains 2020 which is scheduled to be held on 29 March 2020.

The bank has yet not released the RBI Assistant 2020 Mains Admit Card. It is expected that the admit cards for main exam will be allotted this week or by next week. So, all candidates are advised to check on the official website for latest updates. This recruitment exam is being conducted to recruit 900+vacancies for Assistant Manager in the Central Bank of India.

Candidates who will be appointed on Assistant Posts will get a salary of Rs. 14,650/- per month in the scale of ₹ 13150 – 750(3) – 15400 – 900(4) – 19000 – 1200(6) – 26200 – 1300(2) – 28800 –1480(3) – 33240 – 1750(1) – 34990 (20 years) and other allowances.