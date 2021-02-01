RBI BMC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @rbi.org.in: Apply Offline for Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) Posts latest by 1 March

RBI BMC Recruitment 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) on Contract Basis with Fixed Hourly Remuneration at Reserve Bank of India, Belapur, Navi Mumbai. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 1 March 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 1 March 2021

RBI BMC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC)- 2 Posts

RBI BMC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicant should possess MBBS degree of any recognized university in the Allopathic system of medicine recognized by the Medical Council of India. Applicants with higher qualification are eligible to apply.

Experience: Applicant should have a minimum of two years’ experience in practising an allopathic system of medicine in any hospital or clinic as a medical practitioner.

RBI BMC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through Interview. The Bank reserves the right to raise the minimum eligibility criteria in order to limit the number of candidates to be called for interview. The decision of the Bank in this regard will be final.

Applicants shortlisted after the interview will be subjected to a medical examination as per prescribed norms and other document verification process before being empanelled as BMC on a contract basis.

How to apply for RBI BMC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Chief General Manager, Human Resource Management Department, Staff Section, Reserve Bank of India, Post Box No.15, Sector 10, Plot No.3, H.H. Nirmaladevi Marg, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai-400 614 before 1700 hrs. on March 01 2021. The sealed cover should be super-scribed as ‘Application for the post of Bank’s Medical Consultant on contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration’.