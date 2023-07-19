RBI Grade B Result 2023 Phase 1 Released on rbi.org.in; Direct Link to Score Card, Check Marks, Phase 2 Date

RBI Grade B Result 2023 Out: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has uploaded the result pdf for the Group B posts on its official website -rbi.org.in. You can check here the direct link to check the result pdf, score card, marks and merit lists. RBI has also released the details schedule for phase 2 exam, admit card and other updates.

RBI Grade B Result 2023 Out: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the result of the phase 1 examination for recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (General) - PY 2023 on its official website. RBI conducted the written exam for the Grade B posts on July 9/13, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for RBI Grade B posts can download PDF from the official website of RBI-rbi.org.in.

However, the RBI Grade B Result 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

How to Download RBI Grade B Result 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-rbi.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Result of Phase-I examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (General) - PY 2023 on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the result in a new window.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

RBI Grade B Result 2023: Overview

The RBI has published the pdf of the list of candidates shortlisted in the Phase-I examination for recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (General) - PY 2023 on its official website. All those candidates who qualified successfully in Phase I are likely to appear for Phase II for the above posts.

RBI Grade B Result 2023: Phase 2 Exam Date

The RBI has released the detailed schedule for the phase 2 examination for Grade ‘B’ (DR) (General)-PY 2023 on its official website. According to the short notice released, RBI will conduct phase II.

This examination will be in two shifts and all the shortlisted candidates are required to appear in both shifts.

Date Grade B(DR) - General July 30, 2023 (Morning) Paper III – General Finance and Management July 30, 2023 (Afternoon) Paper I - Economic and Social Issues and Paper II – English (Writing Skills)

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2023: Admit Card Date

The Link to download the admission letters containing examination timings and information hand-outs etc. will be released shortly by RBI on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit card from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page.