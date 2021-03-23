RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2021 to release on this date, Details Here

RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to release soon RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2021 on its website. All such candidates who applied for RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021 Exam will be able to download the admit card through the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in.

As per the official notification, the exam date for RBI Office Attendant 2021 is scheduled to be held on 9 and 10 April 2021 at a various exam centre across the country. The candidates will be able to download RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2021 soon through the official website in due course of time.

It is expected that the bank will release the admit card on 29 March 2021. The candidates will be able to download RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2021 directly once it is uploaded at the official website. Candidates are advised to bookmark this page for future reference. The direct link to the admit card will be provided in this article. The candidates will be then able to download RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2021 without wasting their time.

How and Where to Download RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in. Click on RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2021flashing on the homepage. Enter the Registration Number, Roll Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on the submit button. The RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2021will be displayed. Download RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference

Download RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2021 - Link to active tentatively on 29 March

RBI Office Attendant Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in online mode and there will 120 objective-type questions of 120 marks on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning 30 30 1 hour and 30 minutes General English 30 30 General Awareness 30 30 Numerical ability 30 30 Total 120 120

There will be negative marking for the wrong answer in the Online Test. 1/4th mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. This drive is being done to recruit 841 vacancies in various offices of the Bank across India. The online application for the aforesaid posts was started on 24 February 2021 and ended on 15 March 2021.