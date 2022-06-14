RBI Officer Grade B Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Phase II Exam @opportunities.rbi.org.in, Check Download Link

The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Officer Grade B Admit Card 2022 Phase II written exam on its official website-opportunities.rbi.org.in. Check Download link here.

RBI Officer Grade B Admit Card 2022 : The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Officer Grade B Admit Card 2022 Phsase II written exam on its official website. The Phase II Examination for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) 2022 is scheduled on June 25, 2022 (Saturday). Candidates who have successfully qualified for the for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) 2022 can download their Admit Card from the official website-opportunities.rbi.org.in.

However direct link to download the RBI Officer Grade B Admit Card 2022 is given below.

Direct Link to Download RBI Officer Grade B Admit Card 2022





Candidates can download the RBI Officer Grade B Admit Card 2022 till 25 June 2022. In a bid to download the RBI Officer Grade B Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No / Roll No and Password i.e. Date of Birth on the link given on the home page.

The Phase-II online examination will be conducted, only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I examination.

As per the Scheme of Phase-II examination, the Paper III (Finance and Management) will take place in morning shift, followed by Paper I (Economics and Social Issues) and Paper II (English) in afternoon shift without any break between Paper I and Paper II.

For Paper I and Paper III, 30 minutes duration is allotted to attempt objective type questions. After30 minutes, descriptive type paper will start for which 90 minutes duration is allotted. You will not be able to shuffle between objective/descriptive Papers.

How to Download RBI Officer Grade B Admit Card 2022?