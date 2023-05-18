RBSE 12th Result 2023 Announced: Know Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science and Commerce Pass Percentage and Statistics Here

BSER Commerce Result 2023 Statistics 1st Division: 17043

2nd Division: 9252

3rd Division: 1741

Total Appeared: 29030

Boys Appeared: 18925

Girls Appeared: 10105 Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 9:49 PM Rajasthan Class 12th Commerce Result Statistics 2023 Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 9:39 PM Check RBSE 12th Result 2023 Science and Commerce Name-wise Students have to use their login credentials to download their class 12th Science and Commerce result. The officials do not provide the facility to check Rajasthan BSER result name-wise. Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 9:33 PM BSER exam class 12 Result 2023 The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) ahs announced the RBSE 12th result 2023 at 8 PM today, May 18, 2023. Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 9:31 PM Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2023: Highlights Exam name: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education 12th Examination

Conducting Body: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan

Result name: RBSE 12th result 2023

RBSE result 2023 website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan board 2023 result credentials: Roll number and date of birth

Rajasthan board result date: May 18 Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 9:13 PM Where To Check RBSE Class 12th Commerce and Science stream Result 2023? After the declaration of RBSE Board 12th Commerce and Science stream result, students able to check it at the websites provided below. As the students are waiting for their RBSE 12th results 2023, they must keep a check on these websites for the results and updates. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

jagranjosh.com/results

rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 9:10 PM Check RBSE 12th science result via roll number Candidates will be able to download their RBSE Class 12 science result 2023 using roll number or their name on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.indiaresults.com. Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 9:09 PM Over 95% Commerce students pass in 12th RBSE Result 2023 95.65% of commerce students pass the RBSE Class 12 board exams 2023. The result of regular students is 96.94% and the result of private students is 46.07%. Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 9:04 PM RBSE 12th Science stream results The overall pass percentage for the science stream in RBSE Class 12 board exams is 96.60%. The pass percentage of science stream regular students stands at 97.19% while 51.73% private students pass the exams. Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM