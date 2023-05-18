RBSE 12th Result 2023 Announced: Know Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science and Commerce Pass Percentage and Statistics Here

RBSE 12th Result 2023, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science and Commerce Statistics: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has declared the Rajasthan Board result for Science and Commerce today on 6th June 2023. Students can download their Rajasthan Board mark sheets by using their roll number in the login window. Students can check their RBSE 12th Science and Commerce Results on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
This year, the Rajasthan Board conducted the exams at 6081 centres. A total of 21 lahks 12 thousand 206 students registered for the 10th and 12th class board exams. Out of which a total of 10 lakh 31 thousand 72 students had registered for the 12th class board examination.
Last year, 652444 students registered, out of which 640249 appeared for the class 12th RBSE Science and Commerce exam. The exam was held at 6074 centres spread across the state and sensitive and hyper-sensitive exam centres were equipped with CCTV surveillance systems to check cheating and malpractices.
BSER Commerce Result 2023 Statistics
Rajasthan Class 12th Commerce Result Statistics 2023
Check RBSE 12th Result 2023 Science and Commerce Name-wise
Students have to use their login credentials to download their class 12th Science and Commerce result. The officials do not provide the facility to check Rajasthan BSER result name-wise.
BSER exam class 12 Result 2023
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) ahs announced the RBSE 12th result 2023 at 8 PM today, May 18, 2023.
Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2023: Highlights
Where To Check RBSE Class 12th Commerce and Science stream Result 2023?
After the declaration of RBSE Board 12th Commerce and Science stream result, students able to check it at the websites provided below. As the students are waiting for their RBSE 12th results 2023, they must keep a check on these websites for the results and updates.
Check RBSE 12th science result via roll number
Candidates will be able to download their RBSE Class 12 science result 2023 using roll number or their name on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.indiaresults.com.
Over 95% Commerce students pass in 12th RBSE Result 2023
95.65% of commerce students pass the RBSE Class 12 board exams 2023. The result of regular students is 96.94% and the result of private students is 46.07%.
RBSE 12th Science stream results
The overall pass percentage for the science stream in RBSE Class 12 board exams is 96.60%. The pass percentage of science stream regular students stands at 97.19% while 51.73% private students pass the exams.
Rajasthan Board Class 12th Science and Commerce Result Statistics
- 12 commerce girls - 98.01%
- 12th commerce boys - 95.85%
- Commerce- 96.60%
- science - 95.65%
RBSE 12th Science and Commerce Result 2022 Statistics
Overview
Total number of students
Number of students registered
652444
Total students appeared
640249
Total pass
616745
Number of girls passed
314016
Previous Year’s Rajasthan Board Inter Science and Commerce Result Statistics
Years
Total appeared
Total passed
Overall pass %
Girls Pass %
Boys Pass %
2021
99.19%
99.41%
99.67%
2020
580725
526726
90.70%
93.10%
88.45%
2019
566576
498569
88%
90.81%
85.41%
RBSE 12th Result 2022 Statistics
As per the numbers shared, a total of 2,32,005 students appeared for their Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2023 while the rest 27,339 students appeared for their RBSE 12th Commerce Results 2023.
Streams
No of Students
Rajasthan 12th Science Results
2,32,005
RBSE 12th Commerce Results
27,339