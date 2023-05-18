RBSE 12th Result 2023 Announced: Know Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science and Commerce Pass Percentage and Statistics Here

The Rajasthan board class 12 results for Science and Commerce have been announced today. Students can check the RBSE 12th Science and Commerce result on the official website of the board -rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Check pass percentage, toppers list and statistics details here.

RBSE 12th Result 2023 Announced
RBSE 12th Result 2023 Announced

RBSE 12th Result 2023, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science and Commerce Statistics: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE)  has declared the Rajasthan Board result for Science and Commerce today on 6th June 2023. Students can download their Rajasthan Board mark sheets by using their roll number in the login window.  Students can check their RBSE 12th Science and Commerce Results on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, the Rajasthan Board conducted the exams at 6081 centres. A total of 21 lahks 12 thousand 206 students registered for the 10th and 12th class board exams. Out of which a total of 10 lakh 31 thousand 72 students had registered for the 12th class board examination.

Last year, 652444 students registered, out of which 640249 appeared for the class 12th RBSE Science and Commerce exam.  The exam was held at 6074 centres spread across the state and sensitive and hyper-sensitive exam centres were equipped with CCTV surveillance systems to check cheating and malpractices.

Career Counseling

Click here to Check RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2023 - Declared

Click here to Check RBSE 12th Science Result 2023 - Declared

 

Check Latest Updates on RBSE 12th Result 2023 Here!

BSER Commerce Result 2023 Statistics 

  • 1st Division: 17043
  • 2nd Division: 9252
  • 3rd Division: 1741
  • Total Appeared: 29030
  • Boys Appeared: 18925
  • Girls Appeared: 10105

Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 9:49 PM

Rajasthan Class 12th Commerce Result Statistics 2023

Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 9:39 PM

Check RBSE 12th Result 2023 Science and Commerce Name-wise 

Students have to use their login credentials to download their class 12th Science and Commerce result. The officials do not provide the facility to check Rajasthan BSER result name-wise.

Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 9:33 PM

BSER exam class 12 Result 2023 

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) ahs announced the RBSE 12th result 2023 at 8 PM today, May 18, 2023. 

Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 9:31 PM

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2023: Highlights

  • Exam name: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education 12th Examination
  • Conducting Body: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan
  • Result name: RBSE 12th result 2023
  • RBSE result 2023 website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Rajasthan board 2023 result credentials: Roll number and date of birth
  • Rajasthan board result date: May 18

Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 9:13 PM

Where To Check RBSE Class 12th Commerce and Science stream Result 2023?

After the declaration of RBSE Board 12th Commerce and Science stream result, students able to check it at the websites provided below. As the students are waiting for their RBSE 12th results 2023, they must keep a check on these websites for the results and updates. 

  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • rajresults.nic.in
  •  jagranjosh.com/results
  • rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com

Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 9:10 PM

Check RBSE 12th science result via roll number

Candidates will be able to download their RBSE Class 12 science result 2023 using roll number or their name on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.indiaresults.com.

Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 9:09 PM

Over 95% Commerce students pass in 12th RBSE Result 2023

95.65% of commerce students pass the RBSE Class 12 board exams 2023. The result of regular students is 96.94% and the result of private students is 46.07%.

Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 9:04 PM

RBSE 12th Science stream results

The overall pass percentage for the science stream in RBSE Class 12 board exams is 96.60%. The pass percentage of science stream regular students stands at 97.19% while 51.73% private students pass the exams.

Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM

Rajasthan Board Class 12th Science and Commerce Result Statistics

  • 12 commerce girls - 98.01%
  • 12th commerce boys - 95.85%
  • Commerce- 96.60%
  • science - 95.65%

RBSE 12th Science and Commerce Result 2022 Statistics 

Overview 

Total number of students 

Number of students registered

652444

Total students appeared

640249

Total pass 

616745

Number of girls passed

314016

Previous Year’s Rajasthan Board Inter Science and Commerce Result Statistics

Years 

Total appeared

Total passed

Overall pass %

Girls Pass %

Boys Pass %

2021
  •  
  •  

99.19%

99.41%

99.67%

2020

580725

526726

90.70%

93.10%

88.45%

2019

566576

498569

88%

90.81%

85.41%

RBSE 12th Result 2022 Statistics 

As per the numbers shared, a total of 2,32,005 students appeared for their Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2023 while the rest 27,339 students appeared for their RBSE 12th Commerce Results 2023. 

Streams

No of Students

Rajasthan 12th Science Results

2,32,005

RBSE 12th Commerce Results

27,339

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next