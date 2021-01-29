RCDF Recruitment 2021 for 500+ Manager, JE and Other Posts, Apply Online fore Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Jobs @rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in

RCDF Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd. Jaipur (RCDF, Jaipur) and its affiliated Zila Dugdh Utpadak Sahkari Sangh (DUSS) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, Assistant Account Officer-II, Assistant Dairy Chemist, Boiler Operator, Lab Assistant, Dairy Technician, Electrician , Junior Accountant/ Purchase/ Store Supervisor, Plant Operator-II , Livestock Supervisor – II, Refrigeration Operator, Fitter , Welder , Helper/ Dairy Worker, Dairy Supervisor III and Village Extension Worker/Dairy Supervisor.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment through online mode from 29 January 2020 on rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date for registration is 26 February 2021.

More details on Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, vacancy, selection process, application process are given below in this article.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 29 January 2021

Last Date of Application - 26 February 2021

RCDF Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 503

General Manager : 04

Deputy Manager : 27

Assistant Manager : 96

Assistant Account Officer-II : 01

Assistant Dairy Chemist : 10

Boiler Operator : 31

Junior Engineer (Civil) : 01

Lab Assistant : 46

Dairy Technician : 31

Electrician : 23

Junior Accountant/ Purchase/ Store Supervisor : 48

Plant Operator-II : 77

Livestock Supervisor – II : 07

Refrigeration Operator : 20

Fitter : 15

Welder : 06

Helper/ Dairy Worker : 27

Dairy Supervisor III : 13

Village Extension Worker/Dairy Supervisor : 20

RCDF Salary

RCDF Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

General Manager : Degree/PG Degree and 10 years of Experience.

Deputy Manager : Degree/PG Degree and 5 years of Experience.

Assistant Manager : Degree/PG Degree and 2 years of Experience.

Assistant Account Officer-II : Atleast IInd class PG in Commerce (with accountancy as one of the papers in B.Com or M.Com) with 5 year experience on similar post.

Assistant Dairy Chemist : M.Sc. in Chemistry with 2 years of experience.

Boiler Operator : Boiler Attendance Certificate with 2 years of experience.

Junior Engineer (Civil) : BE(Civil) or equivalent/diploma in Civil Engg with 2 years of experience.

Lab Assistant : Graduate in Science with Chemistry with 2 years of experience.

Dairy Technician : Diploma in Mechanical / Electrical Engineering OR Indian Dairy Diploma (Dairy Technology) Instrumentation.

Electrician : ITI (Electric) with 2 years of experience.

Junior Accountant/ Purchase/ Store Supervisor : Commerce Graduate or Post Graduate in Commerce with 3 years of experience

Plant Operator-II : ITI in any trade.

Livestock Supervisor – II : 12th Science with 1-year certificate course for Stockman/Compounder from Animal Husbandry School.

Refrigeration Operator : Diploma In Engg./Refrigeration or ITI with 4 years experience.

Fitter : ITI (Fitter) with 2 years of experience

Welder : ITI (Welder) with 2 years of experience

Helper/ Dairy Worker : 8th Class Pass.

Dairy Supervisor III : 12th with 3 years of experience as secretary.

Village Extension Worker/Dairy Supervisor : 12th and 3 years of experience as secretary

Age Limit:

Candidate should have a minimum age of 21 years but less than 40 years as on 01.07.2021 (45 years for GM)

Selection Process RCDF Manager, JE and Other Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of online exam

How to apply for RCDF Recruitment 2021

Candidates are required to go to the Board‘s website www.rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in and click on the Home Page to open the link and then click on the option ―CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR to open the On-Line Application Form.

RCDF Notification Download PDF

Official Website

Application Fee: