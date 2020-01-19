Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: Redmi Note 8 The Budget-King Smartphone now at Jaw-Dropping Price!

In the past year, Xiaomi launched more than a dozen smartphones under the range of 15,000. Whether you want to consider battery life, camera features, Ram & storage, Realme series will offer you the best smartphone in every domain within your budget. At the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020, this king of budget smartphones is available for Rs. 9,999/- only after discount. You can also avail of additional Rs. 1000 off in exchange for your old smartphone.

Redmi Note 8 was launched as a King of all budget-phones with exceptional features, great metal & glass design, long-lasting battery, and lag-free performance. Let’s have a look at its features in detail:

Xiaomi has experimented with the design of this smartphone by adding a touch of differentiation in the form of a highlight colour running around the edges of the front glass. The rear of the phone is very different from the Redmi Note 8 Pro and the other two Redmi 8 siblings. The camera strip is in one corner rather than in the center, and it sticks out quite a bit.

Xiaomi opted to pack Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back of this phone, and both sides have rounded edges.

The display is 6.3 inches and has a Full-HD+ 1080x2280 resolution, which is hard to find at this affordable price range. Redmi Note 8 Pro screen is is an IPS panel that is certified by TUV Rheinland for blue light reduction when using it in reading mode.

One of the biggest selling points of the Redmi Note 8 is its rear quad-camera setup. The main camera is a 48-megapixel f/1.79 camera which takes 16-megapixel shots by default and can record video at up to 4K. An 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The primary 48-megapixel camera on the Redmi Note 8 gives crisp, bright shots with very good detail. The Redmi Note 8 has a 13-megapixel f/2 front camera that gives bright and flawless pictures.

he base variant has 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and the second variant comes with 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. Redmi Note 8 Pro runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The phone is packed with 4000 mAh battery which can easily run a full day even after aggressive usage.

Overall, this feature-loaded smartphone by Xiaomi is a real Budget-buy which will surely give you more than the money you invest. Grab this smartphone at an exclusive discount and offers from Amazon.in.