REET Notification 2022: 62,000 Vacancies to be filled through Rajasthan TET, Apply from 18 April onwards

REET Notification 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER) will start the application process for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 from April 18 onwards. The exam will be conducted on July 23-24 for a total of 62 thousand vacancies announced for Level 1 and Level 2.

REET Notification 2022: The candidates preparing for Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) have good news. The online application process for Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test, 2022 is going to start from April 18 onwards. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications through the online mode. Candidates from any state are eligible to submit their applications for the REET 2022 Level 1, 2, and 3 exams.

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is going to conduct the REET 2022 exam on 23rd and 24th July 2022 for recruitment to the post of teachers in government schools as well as government financial aided schools from the state of Rajasthan. In these schools, level 1 of REET is conducted for classes I to V and level 2 is conducted for classes from VI to VIII. Candidates can check the details of the REET Notification 2022 such as qualifications, important dates, how to apply etc.

Earlier, The Rajasthan Government announced vacancies to be filled through REET 2022. The Rajasthan Education Minister had announced during the budget speech on February 23 that 62 thousand vacancies would be filled through Level 1 and Level 2 of REET 2022. Out of these, 46,500 vacancies for Level 1 and Level 2 of the year 2022 examination respectively. At the same time, the remaining 15,500 vacancies are for REET 2021 Level 2.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application: 18 April 2022

Last date of application submission: 18 May 2022

Last Date for application fee submission: 18 May 2022

Exam Date: 23 and 24 July 2022

23 and 24 July 2022 Admit Card Available: Before 15 days

REET 2022 Vacancy Details

Vacancies - 62000

REET Notification 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Primary Level Class I to V Eligibility

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have 10+2 (Intermediate) Exam with 50% Marks with Passed / Appearing 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education OR 10+2 (Intermediate) Exam with 50% Marks and B.E.l.Ed 4 Year Course OR 10+2 (Senior Secondary) Exam with 50% Marks and Diploma in Education (Spl) OR Bachelor Degree with 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education.



Class VI to VIII Eligibility

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree with 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Bachelor/Master's Degree with 50% Marks with Passed / Appearing B.Ed Degree OR Bachelor Degree with 50% Marks and B.Ed. Spl Degree OR Senior Secondary with 50% Marks and B.A.Ed or B.Sc.Ed 4 Year Course.

REET Notification 2022 Application Form

Candidates will be able to submit applications through the online mode from 18 April to 18 May 2022. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference.

REET Notification 2022 Application Fee